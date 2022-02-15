Missoula man sentenced to 40 years for shooting wife

A Missoula man who shot his wife in the shoulder and intimidated her from reporting what happened was handed a 40-year state prison sentence Tuesday in District Court.

“My sense of self-worth was depleted during our relationship and I’m still trying to find it,” the survivor said in court.

Sean A. Shriner, 43, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants, both felonies, in October.

A no-contest plea means the defendant accepts the punishments of a guilty plea without admitting guilt.

Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta presided at Tuesday’s sentencing. He followed the sentencing recommendations of the plea agreement in the case. He also imposed a 10-year sentence for the tampering charge, which will run simultaneously with the attempted homicide conviction.

Shriner will be eligible for parole after 10 years, which provides ample time for him to receive chemical dependency help and gives protection to the survivor in the case, Vannatta said.

On July 24, 2020, Missoula Sheriff’s deputies responded to Bluebird Drive in Missoula County. In the background of the 911 call, Shriner can be heard saying, "The intruder is here, I'm trying to shoot him," before the sound of additional gunfire, according to court documents.

The woman was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where she told law enforcement her husband, Shriner, had been drinking before claiming he saw someone peeking in the window. She told deputies Shriner has PTSD from his military experience. A search of the home yielded 13 shell casings outside the window.

During an altercation on the night of July 24, court documents say Shriner retrieved a 9-millimeter handgun, pointed it at his wife and shot her through the shoulder. He then reloaded the handgun.

"The defendant then immediately began planning his story and said he was going to go to jail for this," charging documents said. Shriner directed the woman to tell 911 that he had seen an intruder, then broke out a kitchen window and fired the gun several times.

The following day, on July 25, the woman contacted officials to report that her initial story about the incident had not been correct, and that she lied because she believed Shriner would get out of jail and kill her if she told the truth.

The state was represented by Missoula County Deputy Attorney Brian Lowney. Shriner was represented by public defender Reed Mandelko.

The survivor addressed Shriner at Thursday's sentencing, sitting directly across from him in the courtroom. She described an abusive relationship, including past instances of violence and threats.

The woman was in shock when the gun went off on the night of July 24, she said. The ringing of the gun prompted Shriner to say, "I didn't mean for this to happen," she recalled, but the look on his face when he pulled the trigger told her otherwise.

"He knew he was going to jail but tried to figure out a way out of it," she said. "I do not wish to think about what he would have done if I would have told the truth about what happened that night while on the phone with 911. I probably would not be here before you today."

At the end of her address to the court, the woman said, "No one deserves to be shot and threatened and scared for their life on a daily basis."

Shriner addressed the court and expressed remorse for his actions the night of July 24 and spoke at length about the struggles he's faced in his life, though he did not explicitly apologize for shooting his former partner.

He was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County sheriff to be transported to the Montana State Prison.

