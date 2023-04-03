A Missoula man who was found to be carrying a pipe bomb and trafficking drugs was sentenced last week to more than six years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Matthew L. Jones, 43, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced to six years and six months of prison time on Friday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jones will also serve five years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Law enforcement stopped Jones on June 1, 2021, for a traffic violation in Missoula. According to the press release, he was absconding from probation and drove into oncoming traffic.

A search of his backpack by police (found in the car) returned heroin containing fentanyl, methamphetamine, dozens of distribution baggies and a pipe bomb, the press release stated. The pipe bomb was determined to be functional by an explosives expert.

Jones denied knowledge of the explosive and the backpack, reportedly saying they belonged to the car's previous owner.

"However, surveillance video showed Jones carrying the backpack when he checked into a hotel the previous evening," the press release reads. "Jones also possessed two cell phones, one of which contained multiple text messages indicating he was selling drugs, $1,060 cash, a silver coin and pre-paid cards."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missoula Police Department, Montana Probation and Parole, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Drug Enforcement Administration.