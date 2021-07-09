Missoula man sentenced to life for shooting, killing acquaintance

Jonathan Wallack was a Missoula native who brought joy to everyone’s life he touched and was constantly looking forward to a bright future filled with travel and family, his loved ones said Friday.
Zakai Houck, 21, was sentenced Friday to life in the Montana State Prison for killing Wallack in May 2020.
Jonathan was 19 when Houck shot him in the head when the two were in a car together in the Miller Creek area in Missoula. Houck pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in March.
The courtroom was filled Friday with about two dozen family and friends of Wallack, some wearing T-shirts with the hashtag “#justiceforjonathan.” Several gave emotional testimony — his mother and father read statements.
Floid McFarlane, Jonathan’s father, recalled being awakened early in the morning by a phone call telling him his son was shot and in the hospital.
“You took my firstborn child without a second thought,” McFarlane said to Houck on Friday.
Jonathan was also an aspiring chef, and is the father of a little girl born earlier this year.
“He was the definition of family,” Jonathan's stepmother, Shannon Russell-McFarlane, said. “He was his parents’ pride and joy.”
When Kimberly Wallack, Jonathan's mother, spoke, she looked directly at Houck many times. “It should be killing you inside that you took a life. You are a cold-blooded murderer. You took my kid, my baby,” she said.
She requested compensation for lost wages resulting from her inability to work following Jonathan’s death. Panic attacks happened when she tried to go back to work, and she finds herself living in fear of Houck’s acquaintances retaliating against her and her family, she said. Judge Jason Marks ordered $22,680 in restitution for her.
Many prosecution witnesses asked that Houck receive a life sentence.
Houck’s father, sister and grandmother testified on his behalf. They spoke about the difficult home life Zakai had growing up, including drug use and domestic violence by his parents.
“None of it makes sense,” Houck's grandmother, Ivy Lake, said. “This has destroyed many people. I know Zakai for the person he really is and I know there's no way in his sane mind he would do this. I don't know what happened.”
She asked the court to give Houck and his family a chance to heal, saying prison won't allow this to happen.
The defense asked for a 50-year sentence, with no time suspended, arguing a lifelong prison sentence is too punitive and won't allow Houck to have sufficient rehabilitation opportunities.
Houck spoke to Wallack's family before the sentence was imposed.
“I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I realize I made a tremendous mistake. I think about it every day and wish it played out differently,” he said.
Judge Marks told Houck society had failed him. Weighing the testimonies provided by the state and defense, he said the sentence takes into account the seriousness of the offense as well as Houck’s upbringing.
“I hope you’re able to get the help you need,” he added.
Houck was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff.