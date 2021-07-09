Missoula man sentenced to life for shooting, killing acquaintance

Jonathan Wallack was a Missoula native who brought joy to everyone’s life he touched and was constantly looking forward to a bright future filled with travel and family, his loved ones said Friday.

Zakai Houck, 21, was sentenced Friday to life in the Montana State Prison for killing Wallack in May 2020.

Jonathan was 19 when Houck shot him in the head when the two were in a car together in the Miller Creek area in Missoula. Houck pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in March.

The courtroom was filled Friday with about two dozen family and friends of Wallack, some wearing T-shirts with the hashtag “#justiceforjonathan.” Several gave emotional testimony — his mother and father read statements.

Floid McFarlane, Jonathan’s father, recalled being awakened early in the morning by a phone call telling him his son was shot and in the hospital.

“You took my firstborn child without a second thought,” McFarlane said to Houck on Friday.

Jonathan was also an aspiring chef, and is the father of a little girl born earlier this year.

“He was the definition of family,” Jonathan's stepmother, Shannon Russell-McFarlane, said. “He was his parents’ pride and joy.”