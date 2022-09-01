Missoula man suspected of vehicular homicide in Martin City crash

A Missoula man was arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a woman in a Martin City roll-over crash on Monday.

The crash happened along South Fork Road at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. The victim, Stephanie N. Casaulong, 36, died after being ejected when the car she was riding in rolled down an embankment near mile marker 1.

Casaulong was a Kalispell resident. She died at the scene.

The driver, Bradley K. Burgess, 37, was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center. He's facing a vehicular homicide while under the influence charge.

Burgess is a Missoula resident.

Montana Highway Patrol is continuing an investigation into the incident.