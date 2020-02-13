Missoula man who threatens council is jailed

The 34-year-old man who was indefinitely banned from Missoula City Council meetings a week ago for making threats against city officials in a Youtube video has been jailed on $100,000 bond.
Brandon Bryant, who allegedly threatened in a December Youtube video to “hunt down and eliminate” city officials, was charged in Missoula District Court on Feb. 7 for threats in official and political matters, a felony which carries a possible 10-year prison sentence and $50,000 fine.
Bryant’s initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Missoula County District Court. Judge Shane Vannatta will preside over the case.
Bryant became an imposing character in City Hall last November, when he erupted in a diatribe against city officials over Tax Increment Financing and its role in fostering more business for a small number of developers. The explosion at the Nov. 18 meeting prompted Mayor John Engen to call the meeting into recess rather than allow Bryant to continue hollering from the podium.
After Bryant was issued a written notice of trespass from City Council meetings a week ago, Interim Police Chief Mike Colyer told the Missoulian law enforcement was both investigating whether Bryant’s conduct crossed the threshold for criminal activity and working to connect him with resources if he “was struggling with personal problems.”
Charging documents filed Feb. 7 state multiple council members brought Bryant’s activity to a police officer’s attention during a Jan. 29 training, reportedly disturbed by the large walking staff he had banged on the table during the public comment period.
On Jan. 30, Council President Bryan von Lossberg emailed the officer a Youtube video titled “Brandon Bryant promises to ‘eliminate’ people over the next year.” The man in the video, who identified himself as Bryant, identifies the City Council members as targets to be “eliminated,” according to charging documents.
In other parts of the video, prosecutors wrote Bryant is unclear whom he is referring to when he states “all you deserve to be eliminated.”
One of the videos posted to Youtube contains images from the City Council meeting in which Engen gaveled Bryant down in November. Additional videos posted by the account, believed to be run by Bryant, include tirades about killing “his enemies.”
When interviewed by the officer, Bryant reportedly said he made the video “to get a response.”
“While Mr. Bryant admitted to making the videos and posting them, he stated that the username Pick Your Battles was actually used by a former colleague and used to portray him in a negative light,” Missoula County prosecutors wrote in charging documents.
Bryant was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on Tuesday, according to jail records.
