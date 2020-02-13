Missoula man who threatens council is jailed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charging documents filed Feb. 7 state multiple council members brought Bryant’s activity to a police officer’s attention during a Jan. 29 training, reportedly disturbed by the large walking staff he had banged on the table during the public comment period.

On Jan. 30, Council President Bryan von Lossberg emailed the officer a Youtube video titled “Brandon Bryant promises to ‘eliminate’ people over the next year.” The man in the video, who identified himself as Bryant, identifies the City Council members as targets to be “eliminated,” according to charging documents.

In other parts of the video, prosecutors wrote Bryant is unclear whom he is referring to when he states “all you deserve to be eliminated.”

One of the videos posted to Youtube contains images from the City Council meeting in which Engen gaveled Bryant down in November. Additional videos posted by the account, believed to be run by Bryant, include tirades about killing “his enemies.”

When interviewed by the officer, Bryant reportedly said he made the video “to get a response.”