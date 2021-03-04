Missoula Marathon shifts to fully virtual event for 2021

The Missoula Marathon will shift to an all-virtual event this summer after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

"As much as we want to see runners crossing the finish line in downtown Missoula and celebrating their accomplishment after a difficult year, we have come to realize that the time still isn't right," said Race Director Ashley Cossairt in a press release Thursday.

Run Wild Missoula had been planning a COVID-modified, in-person event in coordination with the Missoula City-County Health Department through the fall and winter, but ultimately landed on a virtual event due to the presence of new variants and the timing of vaccine distribution, according to the release.

“While we are extremely proud of our ability to attract participants from far and wide to our event, we must acknowledge the impact that could have on COVID-19 transmissions,” Cossairt said.

