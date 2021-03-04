Missoula Marathon shifts to fully virtual event for 2021

The Missoula Marathon will shift to an all-virtual event this summer after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
"As much as we want to see runners crossing the finish line in downtown Missoula and celebrating their accomplishment after a difficult year, we have come to realize that the time still isn't right," said Race Director Ashley Cossairt in a press release Thursday.
Run Wild Missoula had been planning a COVID-modified, in-person event in coordination with the Missoula City-County Health Department through the fall and winter, but ultimately landed on a virtual event due to the presence of new variants and the timing of vaccine distribution, according to the release.
“While we are extremely proud of our ability to attract participants from far and wide to our event, we must acknowledge the impact that could have on COVID-19 transmissions,” Cossairt said.
“We know marathon weekend brings thousands of people to downtown Missoula and is a significant draw for local hotels, restaurants, breweries, retailers, and other small businesses. However, the medical support staff we rely on will still be very busy serving our community in a significant way by providing treatment and vaccinations, and it would clearly be irresponsible for us to put our community at risk by hosting an event with this type of reach.”
All 2021 registrants have been notified of the switch to a virtual event by email and will be given one week to request a refund or move to the virtual event at no additional cost, the release said. Deferrals to 2022 will not be available.
“This decision was not one we, as an organization, made lightly. However, after taking into account the risk factors, we believe cancelling this year’s in-person event is the best decision for our race participants and the Missoula community," said Catherine Redfern, Run Wild Missoula board president, in the release.
The 2021 virtual experience will include discounted registration in 2022 and a custom "Runner Box."
“As part of the virtual event, we are delighted to send Missoula to participants with an innovative Runner Box to make their race experience as fun and interactive as possible,” Cossairt said. “We hope that by sending a little bit of Missoula to them in 2021, they’ll be excited to experience all of Missoula in 2022.”
The Missoula Marathon was named as a Top 10 Bucket List Race in both 2018 and 2019 by Runner’s World magazine.