Missoula may add art park; White Pine Park to move and grow

A sculpture park could be coming to downtown Missoula and a small but beloved Northside park may move a few blocks and grow larger.

The city’s public art committee will look into the feasibility of working with local artists and installing a sculpture park into the Clark Fork Natural Area just east of the Orange Street Bridge on the south side of the river.

Also, the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department is looking at moving White Pine Park on the Northside to a larger spot in order to add amenities.

Last week, the Missoula Parks Board voted unanimously to authorize the Parks Department to work with the Missoula Public Art Committee and a local artist, Chuck Leonard, to determine the feasibility and costs of creating and maintaining a public art sculpture park and walk along with a policy for providing public art in the Clark Fork Natural Area.

“So, I’ve been approached by the public art committee and a local artist and they are interested,” Gaukler explained.

She presented the board with a memo written with input from the public art committee advocating for a sculpture park.

“Communities throughout Montana have developed specific areas to showcase three-dimensional works,” the memo read. “Missoula’s breadth of artistic talent, its notoriety throughout the region and country for artistic excellence and ongoing support for the arts make this an opportune time to explore the potential for Missoula’s own Sculpture Park and walk.”

There's a popular sculpture park near the town of Lincoln northeast of Missoula, and other communities around the country have installed their own versions.

Sculpture example from Colorado An example of a sculpture park in Colorado.

No funding source has been identified, but Gaukler said there may need to be a capital campaign to raise private funds if the feasibility is assessed to be reasonable. The Public Art Committee and Leonard envision the funding to be a blend of public and private partnerships.

The art walk could run all the way from near Higgins Bridge to Silver Park, Gaukler noted. There would probably need to be at least six sculptures, and she said she’s picturing sculptures the size of a washing machine or smaller.

The Clark Fork Natural Area doesn’t get a lot of visitation, she said, and a sculpture park might change that.

“It’s off the beaten path,” she said.

And that’s the main reason why it was chosen. Sculptures would bring more visitors other than just people passing through, especially because it’s close to parking.

“I would anticipate enhanced behavior and enhanced visits, and that’s a good thing,” she said.

One of the main challenges would be coming up with a policy that doesn’t violate the First Amendment, she noted.

“Some communities have ended up with challenges with how we deal with different religions or political messaging,” she explained. “And I think what we’re trying to do is provide an opportunity for artists to express without telling any visitor of any background that they can’t show up.”

The board voted unanimously to allow the city to proceed with studying the feasibility, but board member John O’Connor said he’s concerned about vandalism.

“With the seclusion element of it, and with the challenges we are facing with some displaced campers who are looking for some other places who might want to use a display for their own purposes, I’m concerned,” he said.

He suggested placing the sculptures along the Kim Williams trail farther to the east where it’s more open.

Northside opportunities

Gaukler also gave the board an update on plans for moving White Pine Park on the Northside to increase its size and level of service. The park, located near the intersection of Scott Street and Turner Street, was created around 2004 and is only 3 acres in size. The standard for a neighborhood park is 5 acres, Gaukler noted.

“It’s been a challenging site because you have to cross Scott Street which is one of the busiest truck routes in our community,” Gaukler said.

Large sewer mains beneath the park prevent the development of typical amenities.

The city is looking at moving the park farther to the north to the land currently occupied by New St. Mary’s Cemetery on Otis Street, near where a 202-unit affordable housing complex called The Villagio is being built. The city is talking with the Resurrection Cemetery Association on acquiring the 5.4-acre site.

“We would build a park that goes around the existing cemetery, which would provide us with a better level of service,” Gaukler said.

A larger size would accommodate a non-regulation-sized soccer playing field, a sport court, playground equipment, a shelter and unprogrammed space. If the city can’t acquire that property, they could use city-owned property nearby, just to the west of the cemetery.

The neighborhood would be invited to workshops to design the park, and the city is looking at moving the truck route off Scott Street. Instead, trucks would go around the western side of the city shops at some point in the future.

Gaukler noted that there’s a lot of housing being added to that area of the Northside. A private development company called Ravara is in the midst of planning a large affordable housing complex, along with market-rate housing and retail spaces, on the land just to the north of White Pine Park.

Sam Duncan, a member of the Parks board, said the neighbors were made aware of plans to move the park.

“Neighbors in the area know that park is going away and they have known about it for a long time,” Duncan said. “And they are sad about it. It’s pretty well-loved and well-used, but they know that another park is coming just north.”

Their main concern is that another park is built by the time The Villagio is ready.

“Their concern is that as we add a bunch of housing densities to this neighborhood that we have a park ready for this neighborhood,” Duncan said.