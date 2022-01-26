Missoula may ask for National Guard help again; blood supplies reaching critical low

Missoula may ask for help again from the National Guard to shore up staffing levels at local medical centers.

The city council's Public Health and Safety committee met virtually Wednesday morning to hear a report from Missoula City-County Health Officer D'Shane Barnett, which was dire.

COVID cases have skyrocketed in Missoula over recent weeks, once again putting tremendous pressure on health care services.

"One of our main goals is to try and preserve hospital capacity ... we hit the hospitalization levels of the delta spike much sooner in omicron that we thought we would," Barnett said.

This has led to staffing issues at hospitals, with doctors and administrators volunteering for custodial and food service duties, Barnett said.

County Emergency Management director Adriane Beck clarified that while a request has not formally been filed to the state, there have been conversations with Providence St. Pat's to determine if National Guard staffing is needed. Missoula has sought support from the military several times during the pandemic, finally getting some late last year.

Missoula then requested an extension for those units, which was accepted. Such requests go through the county's Department of Emergency Management.

Barnett reported that the Health Department will soon likely no longer have capacity to notify individuals of positive tests. Federal Emergency Management no longer funds contact tracing and surveillance.

Notification will be prioritized for those in higher-risk categories, including congregate living or care, long-term care facilities and schools.

"There is a capacity issue and we're not going to be able to contact every single person who tests positive when we're seeing a positive caseload of 200 to 300 per day," Barnett said. "It's looking like we're moving to a point in this pandemic where we're not even going to be able to contact everyone who tests positive."

Guidance had come down from the state to move away from universal case investigation, Barnett said.

Missoula and the country as a whole are also seeing a significant shortage of blood. On Jan. 11, the Red Cross — which supplies around 40% of the blood used in the U.S. — said in a release that it is facing its worst shortage in over a decade.

The organization noted it had experienced a 10% decrease in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I had a meeting with St. Pat's yesterday and they are actually having to prioritize and ration the blood storage they have available," Barnett said. "We want as many people possible to (realize) that now is the time to give blood."

Missoula County has 2,849 active cases. An additional 770 cases were added on Monday, though Barnett said that was due to a backlog at the state level. There have been recent changes in how cases are reported by the state.

There are 49 people hospitalized due to COVID in Missoula County, 29 of them residents.

Barnett also reported several new COVID testing centers have opened or are in the works. On Wednesday, one began operation at the University of Montana for students and staff.

Another is planned for the Election Center building, though details on that are still being worked out.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.