Missoula may change process for parkland deals

Some concern was raised around whether the proposal is clear enough and fair to developers.

"There were a few (Planning Board members) who thought that this was taking something that should rest with the developers and taking it and giving it to the city," Hess said. "I would absolutely say that's mischaracterizing this. I think that it's intended to be a process that adds clarity and adds a level of objectivity and fairness."

The city says it has heard limited comments from developers in the process and wants to include both them and appraisers directly. By having appraisers under professional service agreements, the city says it will get more consistency in the process.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Specifically, two changes have been proposed. The first — which concerns the city picking the appraisers — also states an appraisal report has to be completed within six months of final plat approval and that the subdivider or developer of the land will pay for it.

The second would allow developers who have acquired a plot of land within the past year to produce a purchase and sell agreement. This would mean a developer could take that document to the city and cash-in-lieu of parkland could be decided from there. It is designed to get fair value for the land, as inflation and higher demand cause property values to fluctuate.