Missoula may change process for parkland deals

Missoula is considering an amendment to city regulations regarding parkland that would place potential subdivision appraisal in city hands.
This would specifically impact cash-in-lieu of parkland dedication. Montana state law requires that 11% of a subdivision parceling land into one-half acre or smaller lots be dedicated as parkland or cash-in-lieu of it.
The parkland dedication requirement drops in percentage if the land is subdivided into larger parcels.
In some instances, developers pay money to a city instead of designating land as parks. This has been a topic of discussion around recent development projects, including McNett Flats off Mullan Road.
"I think particularly with some of the smaller subdivisions or some of the infill-type subdivisions, the cash-in-lieu provides the city flexibility to be able to purchase parkland where it needs (to be) versus locating parkland within a development, and sometimes it can be hybrid," Missoula City Council member Jordan Hess said on Thursday.
"Sometimes, you might want some parkland in the development, but you might also want some portion of cash to improve parkland elsewhere or to buy parkland elsewhere," he added
The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board voted 5-4 to recommend against the change to city ordinance. It was presented at council on Monday night and discussed at length during a City Council Land Use and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Some concern was raised around whether the proposal is clear enough and fair to developers.
"There were a few (Planning Board members) who thought that this was taking something that should rest with the developers and taking it and giving it to the city," Hess said. "I would absolutely say that's mischaracterizing this. I think that it's intended to be a process that adds clarity and adds a level of objectivity and fairness."
The city says it has heard limited comments from developers in the process and wants to include both them and appraisers directly. By having appraisers under professional service agreements, the city says it will get more consistency in the process.
Specifically, two changes have been proposed. The first — which concerns the city picking the appraisers — also states an appraisal report has to be completed within six months of final plat approval and that the subdivider or developer of the land will pay for it.
The second would allow developers who have acquired a plot of land within the past year to produce a purchase and sell agreement. This would mean a developer could take that document to the city and cash-in-lieu of parkland could be decided from there. It is designed to get fair value for the land, as inflation and higher demand cause property values to fluctuate.
Previously, City Council would be given an appraisal report by developers during the subdivision review process for the purpose of calculating cash-in-lieu of parkland prior to final approval. Land appraisals were only valid within six months of the final subdivision application.
"First and foremost, I would say we're trying to create more clear language ... we're not actually making a substantive change, we're just cleaning up what I would consider sort of ambiguous language," said Grant Carlton, Missoula's Open Space Program manager, who has taken the lead on the amendment. "Transparency and consistency and efficiency — that's the real theme of this whole proposal."
Missoula will also seek developer input on hiring appraisers.
"We're not trying to do the appraisers' job, we're not dictating which comparable sales are used specifically," Carlton said. "At that point we're able to pull from this pool of appraisers where we're used to seeing their report, we're used to communicating and working with these folks.
"So it creates consistency, which creates a more timely and efficient process."
Funds from cash-in-lieu of parkland agreements have been used for a variety of projects in Missoula. State law says this money is to be used to "acquire, develop, or maintain parks or recreational areas to serve the subdivision," and "for the purchase of public open space or conservation easements to serve the subdivision."
Up to 50% of this money can be used for park maintenance. Projects that have used cash-in lieu funds include the Lafray Park shelter, the Hellgate Park dog park, the shelter at Kiwanis Park and the Kim Williams Trail to Canyon River Trail connection, among others.
Parks are important in the Garden City and having green space is a key part of the city's plan for the future. While the parkland requirement is part of state law, discussions during the annexation of the area that will eventually become the McNett Flats subdivision continued to make it clear it's a priority for the City Council.
Developers of McNett Flats and City Council went through several changes to the plans, eventually landing on a combination of parkland dedication and cash-in-lieu.
"It's something where once you establish a land use pattern, it's multi-generational decisions," Hess said. "Making sure that you get the parkland in the right space, it totally affects the fabric of our community for many decades to come."
The item will come under final consideration by City Council on Monday, April 19. Public comment is open until that time and comments can be submitted at EngageMissoula.com.
