Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess officially presented the city’s budget request to the city council this week, asking for a median property tax increase of 9.71% on city property owners.

The hike will help pay for a total budget of all tax-supported services of $111 million. That total includes an increase in revenue for city services of $6.3 million over last year's budget of about $105 million.

Hess said he and other city leaders made careful adjustments to the budget to keep the tax increase as low as possible while still providing the city services that residents demand and need. He believes that state lawmakers have put the burden of taxation on residential property owners, but he noted that the 9.71% increase is still less than the 37% median increase that the Montana Department of Revenue estimated Missoula County would see.

“We have unfunded priorities,” Hess said. “Our tax structure makes it difficult to meet all our community’s goals. It’s not a trivial increase but it is a significantly lower increase than the notices that folks received this summer that were indicating they’d be up against. As I said on Monday, inflation is eating us alive at the city. We are continuing to be met with aggressive cost inflation and given that, and given all of our priorities, we’re pleased to submit this budget for your consideration.”

There’s been a mysterious, unexplained lack of new tax revenue from new development in Missoula, where construction has been booming for the last decade.

The additional tax base for the city this year, due to new construction, renovations and annexations, was just about $1.2 million. That’s a 2.2% increase from last year’s budget.

“This is about 40% lower than we were expecting in our model,” Hess told the council. “Despite all the new construction you see around town it just didn’t hit our tax base in the way that we expected.”

City council member Heidi West asked if there were simply not enough projects that were complete enough by Jan. 1 to get reassessed for a large new value.

“I don’t know if we have a great understating of that,” Hess said.

The city has reached out to other cities, the county and the Montana Department of Revenue to try to figure out what’s going on.

He noted that Missoula County’s new tax base was about 40% higher than expected.

Council member Mirtha Becerra also noted that it’s hard to understand why new construction didn’t add more to the tax base because her constituents have been seeing lots of new development over the last year. She suggested that the city take a hard look at annexing more property into the city limits because it might end up costing the city more to provide services to those new areas than the revenue they bring in in the form of new taxes.

“When we annex property, I suggest we do a more thorough cost-benefit analysis, because it always seems like that comes back to haunt us later,” she said.

Dale Bickell, the city’s chief administrative officer, said that some of Montana’s centrally assessed property taxpayers, like NorthWestern Energy, might be giving more to the county rather than the city under new state rules. But, Bickell said, it’s unclear and the city will be presenting more information when it’s available.

Some of Hess’ new asks for the budget are $92,000 a year for a new IT systems administrator, $136,000 for an additional city attorney, $113,000 for another parks and trails maintenance worker and $116,000 to update some of the Police Departments’ body-worn cameras.

“The Police Department’s top priority remains body-worn cameras,” Hess said. “They’re a critical tool to provide protection for our police and also provide accountability when required.”

He said the current system is out-of-date and the city often loses data from the cameras. The $116,000 would only cover a portion of the new cameras that are needed.

Hess said the city has been able to reduce the number of mills it is levying due to about $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for one-time needs along with cash reserves of about $650,000 to support some of the city’s goals for the emergency declaration around homelessness.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is also issuing a remittance of about $6.2 million this year, with $1.8 million going to the city and the rest going to local school districts and the county. The MRA is also contributing about $1.2 million to help the city purchase police cars and fire trucks.

City council member Gwen Jones said that the city is trying to fund “desperately-needed new requests and keep the lights on.”

“The bottom line is residential property taxes are now the draft horses pulling the wagon,” she said. “And they’re not getting a lot of help, so it’s not a good situation.”

The city council will vote on amendments and on the budget overall in an upcoming Monday night meeting.