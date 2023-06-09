Just blocks away from several different encampments of unsheltered people living in tents, Missoula mayor Jordan Hess on Friday declared an official State of Emergency regarding houselessness and sheltering.

"In the face of rising homelessness and a failure of state and federal government to act or provide resources, the City of Missoula must act immediately to assist our nonprofit provider community with financial resources, facilities, and technical assistance to provide indoor emergency sheltering," Hess wrote in a letter to City Council.

In a press conference near City Hall, Hess announced that there are currently an estimated 644 people living rough in Missoula. Calls and emails about the situation have been pouring in to the City Council and other elected officials.

Hess said that the declaration allows the city to levy up to two mills to address the situation. That measure will raise roughly $500,000 from residential and commercial property owners in the city for one year, and will cost the owner of a home with a median assessed home value about $90 over the year, although exact numbers weren't yet available.

Together with another roughly $1.6 million that the city and county have identified, including a remittance of Tax Increment Financing from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, a total of $2.1 million will allow the city and the Poverello Center to re-open the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter. That's the cost for just one year of operation, including security, and no long-term funding source has been identified.

The shelter will be opened in roughly 90 days after more bathrooms and more staff are added along with more private outdoor space with fencing.

"We're facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Missoula, around Montana, throughout the Northwest and around the country," Hess said. "An increasing number of people in our cities and towns are living without shelter in cars, tents, RVs, on the streets and in our public spaces because they have nowhere else to go. These are people in our community living in crisis."

Montana had a large budget surplus this year, but in the last session of the Legislature a bill, HB 380, that would have established a $1 million-per-year grant program to support homelessness service providers to increase shelter capacity did not pass.

"Over decades, states and the federal government have abdicated their traditional responsibilities to provide for the basic needs and dignity of residents living on the margins," Hess said. "In 2017, the Montana State Legislature cut mental health case management funding, setting up thousands of people around the state for failure."

Hess noted that Missoula is not the only city where there's been a drastic increase in unsheltered people.

For example, there's been a visible rise in people camping in public spaces this year in Kalispell, and community members from towns all over Montana testified during the last legislative session about the issue.

Hess said when the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter closed for the season on April 10, there simply weren't enough shelter beds in the community to meet demand. There's a waiting list of more than 100 people to get into the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space.

"Our Urban Camping Policy Team is working diligently on solutions that ease suffering, balance competing needs, and meet community expectations," Hess said. "But these solutions are Band-Aids on a gaping wound."

A few weeks ago, at the mayor's behest, the City Council voted 9-1 to pass a new ordinance prohibiting nighttime camping in city parks. Still, in places like the Downtown Lions Park near the California Street footbridge, many people are living in tents.

Missoula County is on board with the new Emergency Declaration, according to county commissioner Josh Slotnick. He called it a "bold step and a really big deal."

Slotnick noted that he often hears the criticism that if a city provides services for unsheltered people, it just attracts more unsheltered people from outside the area.

"Well unfortunately, because of a lack of money and the (Crisis Services) levy not passing (last November), we had to close the Johnson Street Shelter in April," he said. "And what happened? The folks who were living inside in that shelter began camping outside and right now we have State of Emergency."

Slotnick noted that the law prevents the city and county from enforcing a ban in illegal camping if there's nowhere else for people to go.

With 644 people living unsheltered, and space for only perhaps a maximum of 150 people at the Johnson Street Shelter, the new measure will only be one part of the solution according to Hess.

"This emergency declaration sets the state for important work in the short term, but we need to keep our eye on the long-term goal," he said. "We need to build more housing. This includes the need for permanent supportive housing. We also need to support the nonprofit sector in the creation of a permanent second shelter in our community."

In the coming weeks and months, he said, the talks about a new, second shelter will continue.

"We will need to decide, as a community, where to site this facility, who will operate it and how it will be funded," Hess said. "And we will, of course, continue our work to implement our housing policy, A Place to Call Home. Lastly, this issue requires action at all levels of government and through business and nonprofit partners. We'll continue to engage with our local business community, with our service providers partners and with our state and federal elected officials."

The Poverello Center homeless shelter, already the state's largest, is at capacity every night, according to executive director Jill Bonny.

"And so it only makes sense that we're seeing more urban camping," she said.

She said homelessness is not just a problem that affects individuals. It affects the entire community and it affects public safety and public health as well, she noted.

"Individuals that live on the streets are more vulnerable," she said. They're also less likely to access health care or the basic requirements they need to get jobs.

Housing price increases have been most acute in the West since the onset of the pandemic, and Missoula's housing prices have soared to new records every year for much of the last decade.

Many other community members and elected officials have proposed solutions to the crisis as well.

For example, current City Council member and mayoral candidate Mike Nugent recently released a list of several short-term and long-term proposed solutions to address the unhoused and urban camping situation. He believes the city should identify one or two publicly-owned parcels to establish a nightly sleeping area.

"Those experiencing homelessness could come and sleep for evening hours but would need to clear the space for cleaning and site maintenance during daytime hours, similar to how the Poverello Center operates," Nugent wrote in his press release.