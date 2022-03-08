Missoula mayor Engen diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Missoula mayor John Engen has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to a news release from his office.

He'll begin treatment after a consultation with an oncologist next week.

"This is not the health news anyone wants to receive,” Engen said in a statement. “But I suffer from optimism and have high hopes that treatment will extend my life so I can continue the service I love among talented, committed colleagues and the community. I’ve got a long list and hope to make my way through it.”

The mayor has been experiencing fatigue and abdominal pain for several months, he said. An MRI last Wednesday and a biopsy on Friday confirmed that he has adenocarcinoma on his pancreas, as well as a cancerous tumor on his liver.

"I’m being very public about this personal news because I may have to step back occasionally from some optional duties that I’ve enjoyed over the years,” Engen said. “And my full calendar of appointments may get rearranged depending on treatment and my strength. I want folks to know I’m still very much at the helm, but if I am incapacitated and no longer able to meet the obligations of this job, I’ll step down.”

Physicians have not determined a prognosis, he said. He has no details of his treatment plan yet but will do his best to keep staff, the city council and Missoula residents informed.

The mayor does not plan to do interviews on the topic for now, because he doesn't know anything more than what he put out in the news release, he said.

Engen is the longest-serving mayor in Missoula history. He secured his fifth term last November with over 61% of the vote.

City council president Gwen Jones said Engen works closely with city council members on a wide variety of issues.

"Staff and city councilors are really supportive of the mayor as we've heard this news and are spending a lot of time and energy on how best to support him," Jones said. "He's a good friend as well as an incredible colleague and as he's getting treatment we want to do everything possible to make life as easy as possible for him."

Jones said that if Engen needs help running the city, there's a deep bench behind him in terms of the city council.

"The city council's going to continue forward on the initiatives he's spearheaded," she said. "He's an incredibly collaborative worker, so there's a good structure for us to help as much as possible while he needs to focus on his health and treatment."

