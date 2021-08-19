Missoula Mayor Engen participates in forum to discuss climate actions

“There’s something here for everyone,” he said. “This federal investment is so critical, there are lots of us on the ground who are ready to deploy those resources in ways that will have a lasting and meaningful impact for the residents we serve.”

Both rural and urban pockets of the state benefit when the other is doing well, Engen said. He wants to continue having conversations with everyone about climate change regardless of party lines.

“Missoula like many communities around the West (is) growing at what feels like an unprecedented pace,” Engen said.

Engen recalled 2006, when he attended his first U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Summit in Anchorage. At that time, mayors did not talk about climate change and global warming, he said.

Looking to the future, Engen addressed the importance of planning for the future in Missoula to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Planning has been a critical component of our climate action,” he said. “It turns out you don’t know where you’re going unless you make a plan for where you’re heading.”

He said current planning documents reflect community interests regarding climate change.

