Missoula Mayor Engen participates in forum to discuss climate actions

Missoula Mayor John Engen, along with five other mayors from towns in the Mountain West, joined together Wednesday afternoon via Zoom to discuss regional clean energy leadership and how the impacts of climate change are being felt across the western United States.
The mayors and the League of Conservation Voters discussed the critical need for Congress to pass a federal economic recovery package that prioritizes the climate and jobs.
Rialin Flores, the executive director for Conservation Voters of Idaho, moderated the discussion.
Engen spoke about how vital it is for agencies across the state to work collaboratively toward a common good.
“We think about our building codes, we think about our residential density, we think about our commercial development all holistically. We link land use, transportation and infrastructure together and in doing so create efficiencies that enhance quality of life,” he explained.
One example Engen provided of the city’s advances in climate action included removing fare boxes from city buses, removing the financial barrier to make public transportation more accessible to the public.
When asked about how Missoula is working with legislators, Engen said infrastructure has transcended partisan lines.
“There’s something here for everyone,” he said. “This federal investment is so critical, there are lots of us on the ground who are ready to deploy those resources in ways that will have a lasting and meaningful impact for the residents we serve.”
Both rural and urban pockets of the state benefit when the other is doing well, Engen said. He wants to continue having conversations with everyone about climate change regardless of party lines.
“Missoula like many communities around the West (is) growing at what feels like an unprecedented pace,” Engen said.
Engen recalled 2006, when he attended his first U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Summit in Anchorage. At that time, mayors did not talk about climate change and global warming, he said.
Looking to the future, Engen addressed the importance of planning for the future in Missoula to mitigate the effects of climate change.
“Planning has been a critical component of our climate action,” he said. “It turns out you don’t know where you’re going unless you make a plan for where you’re heading.”
He said current planning documents reflect community interests regarding climate change.