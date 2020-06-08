Missoula mayor, former lawmaker debate TIF

Hertz said a housing development on the Northside by local builder Dave Edgell called the Scott Street Village would have happened without $518,230 in TIF funding.

Engen disagreed, saying if Edgell were in the discussion he would say the TIF was used for public infrastructure and was necessary to get the project done. Last fall, Edgell told the Missoulian the project "wouldn’t have happened" without TIF support.

In his closing remarks, Engen said there’s a “lot of noise” around TIF.

“It’s not nearly as black and white as folks suggest,” Engen said. “People throw around terms like ‘corporate welfare,’ but the more you look underneath the rhetoric and understand the details of what investment has been made and what the impacts of the investment are, and as these districts sunset, we will see a tremendous boom to the tax base.”

He said the city will see infrastructure in place that might have long-languished or never been completed.