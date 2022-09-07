 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula mayor interviews underway

Mayor Nominees

Six nominees have been selected by the Missoula City Council to be interviewed for the mayor post after the recent death of former Mayor John Engen.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

With the influence of the late John Engen weighing heavily on the Missoula City Hall Wednesday, six candidates selected as nominees for appointment to the interim mayor post began their interview stage. 

“No one did it better than John Engen,” said Jacob Elder, the first interview subject of the day.  

Engen died in office on Aug. 15, having been the longest-serving mayor in Missoula's history.

Elder ran against Engen for mayor in the 2021 election. 

Representatives from the Montana League of Women Voters conducted 10-question interviews with Elder, Jordan Hess, Mike Nugent, Patrick Weasel Head, Teigan Avery and Fred Rice on Wednesday.

The interviews focused on questions regarding houselessness, property taxes, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and other issues. ​

Each nominee had the opportunity to present an opening and closing statement along with the 10 questions, for a total interview time of 50 minutes each. 

Following the interviews, City Council members opened the floor for public comments on the mayoral candidates and any other topic. 

Next week, council members will vote to select a new mayor at their Monday evening City Council meeting on Sept. 12. 

A nominee requires seven votes to be appointed. If the council fails to reach seven votes twice in a row, members have the opportunity to nominate and vote for other candidates who did not apply for the opening. 

The deadline to appoint a new mayor is Sept. 14. 

The interviewees Wednesday included current City councilmembers Hess and Nugent, former City councilmembers Rice and Weasel Head, Elder, a student, and University of Montana researcher Avery. 

Complete coverage of the interviewees responses will be published in Friday's Missoulian. 

