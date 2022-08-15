Missoula Mayor John Engen dies

John Engen, who rose from newspaper columnist to longest-serving mayor of Missoula, died of pancreatic cancer on Monday.

Engen, 58, won his fifth term last November with 62% of the vote in an election focused largely on the city's affordable housing and homelessness challenges. Engen grew up in Missoula and once worked at the Missoulian newspaper. Last month, he presented a 2023 budget with an anticipated 12% tax increase as the rollback of federal COVID assistance forced him to push for local support of innovative responses the city government had developed during the pandemic.

"I think this is a place where people, the majority of people, value human life and service to one another and everything that that means," Engen said during his re-election victory celebration in 2021. "It's a remarkably generous community. We won't be taken advantage of, but we're going to stand with you and help you on your feet if you can get there."

City Council President Gwen Jones has been appointed interim mayor, City Communications Manager Ginny Merriam said on Monday.

Jones said there is a process in place for naming a new mayor, and details will be released soon.

"(Engen) was an amazing mayor who brought this town forward and turned into a city," Jones said. "The creative, beautiful Missoula that we all know and love."

She said Engen was "wonderful, warm and kind."

"He led with humor, strength and grace," Jones said. "We were lucky to have him for so many years."

Engen was Missoula's 50th mayor. He was first elected in 2005 and served continuously from 2006 until his death.

“John was one of the kindest, funniest and most thoughtful people I have ever worked with,” said former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. “He dedicated his life to serving the town where he was born and raised, and he went to work every day with a vision of how a great place could be even better. He was bold in leadership, thoughtful in approach, fiercely loyal and steadfast in his determination to make life better for every member of his community. Missoula and all of Montana lost a legend today.”

Merriam said Engen often said his greatest accomplishment was securing city ownership of Missoula's water system from an out-of-state private equity company in 2017 after a long legal battle.

"He was steadfast in his commitment during the years-long struggle for acquisition," Merriam said in a press release. "Engen championed two open space bonds during his tenure, believing that preservation of lands around the city for recreation, well-being and good stewardship was key.

Tracy Stone-Manning, a Missoula resident who currently heads the federal Bureau of Land Management, said Engen left the city better than he found it.

"He understood that the open space surrounding our town, which is open to everyone in large part because of his leadership, is not only critical to Missoula’s economy but a fundamental part of who we are as Missoulians," Stone-Manning said. "He left us far, far too soon, but his service will be felt for generations to come.”

Merriam said that Engen was a champion of recreational and cultural infrastructure. She noted that under his tenure, Caras Park, the riverfront trail system, the Missoula Art Museum, the farmers markets, major bridges and countless other amenities were developed or enhanced.

"Missoula today is one of the nation's most desirable places to live," Merriam said.

Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County, said Engen was a champion of local nonprofits.

"John Engen exemplified caring for community, both as Missoula’s mayor and as a lifetime resident who understood that our community is stronger when we all do our part to help others,” she said. “He was a giver, a volunteer and an advocate. That showed whether he was serving meals at the Poverello Center, serving on boards of directors of causes he believed in or raising thousands of dollars for nonprofits as Missoula’s most popular charity auctioneer.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester also sent out a statement after Engen's passing.

"Mayor Engen was a visionary who paired quick wit with an ability to work with people to lead Missoula," he said. "He was incredibly smart and worked his tail off, and above all, he was a dear friend who will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him."

This story will be updated.