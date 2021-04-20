Missoula Mayor John Engen: Floyd murder 'tragic, appalling'

On Tuesday, following the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial, Missoula Mayor John Engen released a lengthy statement.

"The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer was tragic, appalling and part of a pattern of violence and racism inflicted on black and brown people by police in cities large and small around the country. My hope is that justice, however delayed and partial, has been done in the case of the officer who killed Mr. Floyd."

After acknowledging Missoulians do have concerns with policing, he said Missoula's officers are well-trained and the processes used to hire them "go a long way in weeding out unprofessional, sometimes dangerous, applicants from ever joining the force."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula police officers are extensively trained in de-escalation as well as crisis intervention techniques, and receive 10 hours of professional training per month, Engen said.

The Missoula Police Department has "re-tooled schedules to ensure that we have more officers on the street at the right times to assist the folks we serve," he said.

Engen also mentioned alternative responses to crisis calls. He ended by stating the goals of Missoula and its police department.