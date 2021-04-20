 Skip to main content
Missoula Mayor John Engen: Floyd murder 'tragic, appalling'
Missoula Mayor John Engen: Floyd murder 'tragic, appalling'

On Tuesday, following the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, Missoula Mayor John Engen released a lengthy statement.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

On Tuesday, following the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial, Missoula Mayor John Engen released a lengthy statement.

"The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer was tragic, appalling and part of a pattern of violence and racism inflicted on black and brown people by police in cities large and small around the country. My hope is that justice, however delayed and partial, has been done in the case of the officer who killed Mr. Floyd."

After acknowledging Missoulians do have concerns with policing, he said Missoula's officers are well-trained and the processes used to hire them "go a long way in weeding out unprofessional, sometimes dangerous, applicants from ever joining the force."

Apr.20 -- Jason Johnson, Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund president, discusses his views on the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, and whether the case will lead to a cultural shift in policing throughout the country. He speaks to Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology."

Missoula police officers are extensively trained in de-escalation as well as crisis intervention techniques, and receive 10 hours of professional training per month, Engen said.

The Missoula Police Department has "re-tooled schedules to ensure that we have more officers on the street at the right times to assist the folks we serve," he said.

Engen also mentioned alternative responses to crisis calls. He ended by stating the goals of Missoula and its police department.

"My goal, and that of Chief (Jaeson) White and all our officers, is to maintain the trust of our community, to help people in need, to prevent violent crimes and protect lives and property, to build strong relationships with our residents and to continue to make Missoula a safe, welcoming community for all of her residents, regardless of skin color, gender identity, economics or religion," Engen said.

"We’re not perfect, nor will we ever be, but I believe the Missoula Police Department’s values are consistent with those of most Missoula residents, who expect a professional, well-trained response to public-safety issues. We’ll never stop striving to be the best partner we can be in keeping the peace."

