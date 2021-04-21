Missoula Mayor John Engen to seek fifth term, touting experience and response to challenges

"Building that trust with the community is an ongoing effort, but I believe in a strong, well-trained police force," Engen said Wednesday. "We want to know what we're doing, we want to discuss that with the public and we want to make changes appropriately. So we're going to give the information, warts and all, and then we're going to address the information right if the data shows that we need to make a change, we can."

In answering a question about trust between Missoula and its law enforcement officers, he also mentioned the 2012 Department of Justice investigation into the handling of sexual assaults by the University of Montana, the Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Attorney's Office.

"In its response to sexual assaults against women in our community, I entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Justice that we negotiated to ensure that we improve what we were doing," Engen said. "And today, I think we have a model for how we investigate and prosecute sexual assaults in our community. And that's because we recognized a problem, we responded to it and we did it reasonably and we did it transparently."

Engen also highlighted a continued emphasis on conservation and renewable energy.