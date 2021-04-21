Missoula Mayor John Engen to seek fifth term

Missoula Mayor John Engen will seek a fifth term in office, he said in a statement to media outlets on Wednesday.

Engen has been Missoula's mayor since 2006 and is believed to be the city's longest-serving. In a statement, he highlighted his work in several areas in Missoula — policing, affordable housing, climate change, as well as poverty.

"I’m optimistic, energetic and committed to making local government continue to work for all of us. I’m ready to execute our community plans and find new ways to solve our problems in the same way I have for nearly 16 years now," Engen said in the release. "And I’m ready for any surprises that come our way, because you’ve given me the trust and privilege of serving you again and again."

Engen was scheduled to announce his candidacy in person at Silver Park Wednesday afternoon.

Missoula mayoral campaign filing begins on Thursday. Engen does have a challenger, Jacob Elder, who announced his campaign last year.

This story will be updated.

