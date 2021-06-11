Missoula mayor, mental health center at odds over building sale

"There's an awful lot of misinformation out there," she said. "I hope that my record over time shows that I don't play that political game. My decisions as a board member anywhere do not have to do with politics. The mayor is the one who made this political decision, rather than sitting down with us, to use the media as his soapbox."

Curtiss characterized the mayor's email to Anderson as "snippy."

"I was just disappointed that he didn't want to sit down and at least talk about it," Curtiss said. "Also, there's a misconception that the building has been maintained by the government. Western has maintained that building and kept the rents lower than we could have all this time."

Anderson said the city and the county always said they didn't have the resources to buy the building, including at the final sit-down discussion earlier this year.

"In response to this decision, the WMMHC board voted to put the property on the market to gather interest and vet potential buyers," Anderson said. "Our Realtor was aware that we were interested in finding a buyer that would continue to serve this clientele and keep the rents affordable."

Anderson understands that the city now has access to federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, he said.