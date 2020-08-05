Missoula mayor: 'Our community has high standards for public safety'

"I don't think the Missoula Police Department was broken before George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, nor did I think the department is broken today," Engen said. "What's changed is that folks are paying more attention, rightly so, and want to know that I and the Missoula Police Department are keenly were aware that our community has high standards for public safety and for police officers."

The department has requested locker and/or shower room upgrades since 2005, though those requests have consistently been unfunded or postponed. However, White said the facilities are especially needed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our officers, throughout the course of their job, are exposed to many hazards," White said. "Biohazards, chemical hazards and the like ... and they don't have a place to clean up."

White said that at present, officers have to leave their duty to go home to change their clothes or shower when necessary, bringing contamination and biological hazards home with them.

"We're not asking for any separated, large-scale locker rooms with showers," White said. "This is a simple bathroom with a shower in it in order for our officers to get clean should they get dirty."