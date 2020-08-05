Missoula mayor: 'Our community has high standards for public safety'

New budget requests from the Missoula Police Department would expand crisis intervention and other training, but residents like Eliot Thompson said Wednesday that funding more training is beside the point.
"The police should not be responding to the vast majority of non-criminal activity," Thompson said. "You need to move away from this practice."
Another commentator, whose name was not intelligible on the Zoom call, said that no matter how many resources or how much specialized training is provided, police officers "are not primarily social workers. No amount of training will change that."
Instead, she and other residents continued to ask the Missoula City Council to reallocate funding from the Missoula Police Department to other community resources as Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White detailed the department's roughly $19 million requests for the 2021 fiscal year during a three-hour Budget Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday.
Council member Heather Harp said that although some of the department's requests, such as an ask for protective helmets, are unarguably important for officers' safety, she can't discount the "remarkable sentiment" from the public to Council in roughly 1,500 emails pertaining to Black Lives Matter, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the mobile crisis unit and reforming the police department.
"This is definitely something that is very very, very much on the minds of everyone in our community," Harp said.
Harp said all the recent public comment has made her aware of instances of discrimination against people of color in Missoula, and questioned how those incidents are reported and reviewed, and asked that implicit bias training and crisis intervention training for officers match other trainings.
Mayor John Engen, who has repeatedly stated his support for increasing funding for the police department, presented alongside White. Engen said the $226,332 request for additional training would include continued education and advanced training for officers, bias and deescalation training, expanded crisis intervention training, and a new training simulator and overtime for officers to complete the training.
"There may come a day when an officer isn't the first responder in a behavioral health crisis, but that's not going to happen overnight," Engen said. "I want officers who are well-trained to help people in crisis 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year."
The mayor also said police departments and elected officials are facing "unprecedented scrutiny" and he thinks local government can better serve the community through "intentional incremental change."
"I don't think the Missoula Police Department was broken before George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, nor did I think the department is broken today," Engen said. "What's changed is that folks are paying more attention, rightly so, and want to know that I and the Missoula Police Department are keenly were aware that our community has high standards for public safety and for police officers."
The department has requested locker and/or shower room upgrades since 2005, though those requests have consistently been unfunded or postponed. However, White said the facilities are especially needed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our officers, throughout the course of their job, are exposed to many hazards," White said. "Biohazards, chemical hazards and the like ... and they don't have a place to clean up."
White said that at present, officers have to leave their duty to go home to change their clothes or shower when necessary, bringing contamination and biological hazards home with them.
"We're not asking for any separated, large-scale locker rooms with showers," White said. "This is a simple bathroom with a shower in it in order for our officers to get clean should they get dirty."
New requests include $34,800 to purchase 114 protective helmets for each officer, $75,150 for 10 body‐worn cameras and six patrol vehicle cameras which each come with a body camera, and cameras in six interview rooms. The department is also asking for $160,000 for four new Ford Explorers to replace aging vehicles, $45,000 for a new motorcycle, and $60,000 for a new special teams vehicle.
An additional $22,004 would go to other baseline changes including new software and more ammunition so that each officer has 100 rounds of ammunition per month for training following a "sharp increase" in requests from officers.
The department would also add two full‐time police officers to its downtown and Westside patrol areas, and its forensic investigations with a request for $268,594. The officers would be paid for in part by a federal grant providing $125,000 over the next three years for each officer, and by the Missoula Downtown Business Improvement District which has committed a $79,000 contribution over three years.
