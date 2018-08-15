Taxes on the average Missoula home will increase by about $40 this year under the final proposed budget by Mayor John Engen.
That increase on the average $268,000 home will maintain the level of current services provided by the city, but won’t fill many of the new requests put in by department heads, Engen told the City Council on Wednesday.
“Given the state of revenues, many legitimate and appropriate requests from staff to fund personnel and programs that enhance our services are not funded,” Engen said. “To the degree fiscal constraints allow us to address what’s important to the folks we serve, we’ve tried to do that in this budget.”
Gone is a proposed new full-time technician who was going to maintain the growing traffic signal network and other public works and public safety communications equipment.
Gone is the requested new prosecutor in the city attorney’s office.
Gone is the new sought-after municipal court administrative assistant.
The police chief’s plea for three new officers was pared to two, and the public works request for the equivalent of 4.25 full-time employees, including two to increase snowplowing services, was cut to 0.25.
Union salaries will increase for a total of $1.1 million as part of a negotiated agreement four years ago, but those employees also will see an increase in their health care deductions from $470 to $750, and their premiums will increase by an amount unknown at this time.
In addition, $2.5 million from urban renewal districts, also known in some cases as Tax Increment Financing districts, will be pulled from those areas and redistributed this year. Missoula County Public Schools will received about $1 million in revenue from the TIF coffers, while Missoula County and the City of Missoula each will receive about $750,000.
“The 3.85 percent overall increase I’m recommending in this budget meets the needs already noted, while addressing a couple of additional critical issues …” Engen said.
“So we’re relying on property taxpayers to fund the increases essential to maintaining services. And I’m relying on information gathered through our budget process that tells me that while citizens are concerned with property taxes, they are still willing to tolerate increases to meet service demands.”