Missoula mayor remembers mom

DeLores Engen, mother to Missoula Mayor John Engen, passed away Wednesday evening at the age of 92.
Since December 2020, DeLores had been living with Mayor Engen after contracting COVID-19. Her son has acted as her caretaker since then, and the two had an incredibly strong bond.
“She was remarkably supportive,” Engen said, adding that she consistently encouraged him in any interests or endeavors of his. She was especially adept at recognizing the talents he and his brother had, he added.
Prior to living with the mayor, DeLores spent about a decade at the Clark Fork Riverside assisted living facility, where she made a host of friends and had a great community.
Engen described his mom as an immensely kind person who was always thinking of and helping others. DeLores worked as a nurse in North Dakota but moved to Missoula in 1962 with her husband. She stayed home and raised the mayor and his brother.
Engen remembered when DeLores decided she couldn’t drive anymore and donated her car to the Poverello Center, where it ended up with a single mom who needed reliable transportation.
He fondly recalled how in his childhood years, DeLores built a reputation for herself as being a caretaker for the older women in their neighborhood. This stretched beyond their neighborhood — DeLores was someone always looking out for others.
“Mom was the person you called if you needed help with something,” Engen said.
She is survived by her two sons — the mayor and his older brother, Michael — and two grandchildren. Her husband, Roy Engen, passed away in 2010 at the age of 88.
Since the mayor was DeLores' primary caretaker, it will be an adjustment not to have her in his home and to look after anymore, he said.
“It’s a tough loss,” Engen said. “It feels like a gift to spend the time with her that I did.”