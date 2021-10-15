Missoula mayor remembers mom

DeLores Engen, mother to Missoula Mayor John Engen, passed away Wednesday evening at the age of 92.

Since December 2020, DeLores had been living with Mayor Engen after contracting COVID-19. Her son has acted as her caretaker since then, and the two had an incredibly strong bond.

“She was remarkably supportive,” Engen said, adding that she consistently encouraged him in any interests or endeavors of his. She was especially adept at recognizing the talents he and his brother had, he added.

Prior to living with the mayor, DeLores spent about a decade at the Clark Fork Riverside assisted living facility, where she made a host of friends and had a great community.

Engen described his mom as an immensely kind person who was always thinking of and helping others. DeLores worked as a nurse in North Dakota but moved to Missoula in 1962 with her husband. She stayed home and raised the mayor and his brother.

Engen remembered when DeLores decided she couldn’t drive anymore and donated her car to the Poverello Center, where it ended up with a single mom who needed reliable transportation.