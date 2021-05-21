Missoula mayor says city, county looking to preserve affordable housing units

It appears that city and county officials in Missoula are making an effort to purchase at least one of the affordable housing properties recently listed for sale by Western Montana Mental Health Center.
The Missoulian broke the news earlier this week that the mental health center is selling two affordable housing buildings that were built using taxpayer dollars decades ago.
The buildings house people living with mental illness and on disability income.
The apartments were built using federal and state grants, but rent limitations have expired and they could now be turned into market-rate housing in a city where rent prices have drastically increased. They are the 20-unit Bridge Apartments at 1205 W. Broadway, listed at $2.19 million, and a four-unit apartment building at 801 S. 3rd St. W., listed for $525,000.
Missoula Mayor John Engen's office sent the Missoulian a statement on Friday, saying "Mayor Engen and County Commissioners are currently working to ensure that the Bridge Apartments remain in nonprofit hands and that tenants will continue to live there."
Allison Franz, the communications manager for Missoula County, said the commissioners have indeed indicated to the mayor that they want to explore possibilities to make sure the current tenants don't get displaced. The commissioners will most likely discuss the topic at a meeting next week, she added.
City Council member Heather Harp, who is also the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Missoula, said she's spoken with Mayor Engen about the issue.
"I think as a whole, our community was just utterly flummoxed by the decision of Western Montana Mental Health Center to sell their property in today's unbelievable housing prices," she said.
Housing officials and advocates around town sent each other a "flurry" of emails this week after the Missoulian article came out, Harp said.
"I had a meeting with the mayor earlier today and he told me he is in negotiations to purchase the property," Harp said. "And that there are still lots and lots of details to be worked out and that's not necessarily something the city has done in the past. But he saw this was an emergent need considering there weren't any other willing buyers to take care of these people and that it was the right thing to pursue."
Harp hasn't been told how the city would finance such a purchase, she said. She expects there will be people who will be critical of any plan by the city to purchase housing units.
"If they do I'd like to hear what their solution is," she said. "I'm always open to hearing people with their concerns, especially if they come prepared with a solution."
Western Montana Mental Health Center CEO Levi Anderson said earlier this week that organization listed the buildings for sale because operating them is "outside the scope of our core competencies."