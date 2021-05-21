Missoula mayor says city, county looking to preserve affordable housing units

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City Council member Heather Harp, who is also the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Missoula, said she's spoken with Mayor Engen about the issue.

"I think as a whole, our community was just utterly flummoxed by the decision of Western Montana Mental Health Center to sell their property in today's unbelievable housing prices," she said.

Housing officials and advocates around town sent each other a "flurry" of emails this week after the Missoulian article came out, Harp said.

"I had a meeting with the mayor earlier today and he told me he is in negotiations to purchase the property," Harp said. "And that there are still lots and lots of details to be worked out and that's not necessarily something the city has done in the past. But he saw this was an emergent need considering there weren't any other willing buyers to take care of these people and that it was the right thing to pursue."

Harp hasn't been told how the city would finance such a purchase, she said. She expects there will be people who will be critical of any plan by the city to purchase housing units.

"If they do I'd like to hear what their solution is," she said. "I'm always open to hearing people with their concerns, especially if they come prepared with a solution."