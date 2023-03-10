Mayor Jordan Hess selected Captain Mike Colyer as Missoula’s interim police chief on Friday.

Colyer will assume command as soon as current Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White retires, which is slated for the end of March. The city is also preparing a recruitment process for a permanent police chief.

Colyer, a Missoula native, has a long tenure in Missoula's law enforcement. He's been with the Missoula Police Department since 1996. He also served as interim chief from 2019 to 2020 before White's hiring. Colyer was not a candidate in that chief search.

He served as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and most recently, a captain in the department. In 2008, he worked in the Office of Professional Standards where he oversaw citizen complaint investigations, internal investigations and recruiting and hiring new officers, according to a press release from Hess' office.

In 2011, he graduated from the FBI National Academy. Afterward, Colyer was promoted to captain and also assigned to the detective division.

“A significant accomplishment in that position was his role in guiding the Missoula Police Department’s work with the United States Department of Justice to reform the department’s response to sexual assault,” the press release stated, referencing the federal probes prompted by Missoula agencies’ mishandling of sexual assault cases in the 2010s.

In 2022, Colyer became the administrative captain for the department. In the role, he supervises Office of Professional Standards, MPD’s Property and Evidence Unit, the records unit, police support specialist staff and department training.

His assignments in Missoula’s police department also included SWAT operator, SWAT team leader and a tactical operations commander.

“I’m grateful for Chief White’s service, and I’m certain that Mike will provide the steady leadership that we all need right now,” Hess said.

When White’s retirement was initially announced on Feb. 27, Hess said Missoula’s police chief position is extremely consequential and the process for selecting the leadership position is one he and the city take seriously.

Hess didn’t have an exact estimate on what the hiring timeline will be for the new, permanent chief. The applicant Hess chooses will go before Missoula’s City Council for a confirmation vote.