Missoula Mayor John Engen credited the city’s Urban Renewal Districts on Monday with being vibrant and strong, a few days after announcing a decision to pull $725,000 from the districts and use it for the city’s “rainy day fund”.
“Fiscal year 2020 represents the best set of taxable values I’ve seen in my career as mayor, and this is 13 budgets,” he explained. “They’re good all over in terms of new construction and newly taxable value and also they’re strong in the (Urban Renewal Districts).”
Engen met with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board and staff during a special meeting Monday to discuss the city’s request to pull the remittance from the districts and use it for the city’s general fund. In Missoula’s six Urban Renewal Districts, the property taxes from new construction are used as Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds for public infrastructure projects that the Redevelopment Agency says will encourage private investment, thereby increasing the tax base.
Because the city is requesting $725,000, state law dictates that other taxing jurisdictions, the local school districts and the County of Missoula also get equal cuts. That means a total of $2.4 million will be pulled from the districts this year.
"This will provide additional property tax relief, which I believe fits squarely in the list of long-term goals for our TIF program," Engen wrote in memo to the board.
City Council President Bryan von Lossberg told the board that there’s been roughly 53% growth in taxable value in the city’s Urban Renewal Districts, and 14% growth in the general tax base.
“Those are both healthy numbers, but those are exceedingly healthy numbers in the districts,” he said. “As I see it, and the majority of my fellow council members agree, that’s a tremendous affirmation of the work going on in the districts and it’s right there in the numbers. There’s good work to be done in the districts and I do not want to hamper this organization and city’s ability to do that work.”
At the same time, he said, there is an opportunity for the city to increase its reserve fund.
Ellen Buchanan, the MRA’s director, did not offer any public comment at Monday’s meeting when asked by board chair Karl Englund. Last year, the urban renewal fund dished out $2.7 million as a remittance to cover a city budget shortfall. At that time, Buchanan expressed hope that it was a “one-time” ask.
“It’s fortunate for the city and other taxing jurisdictions that we have this tool to help bridge funding gaps to use it this one time,” she said in 2018. “The good news is there’s every possibility that this wouldn’t reoccur.”
Engen said he hopes to launch some sort of public relations campaign to extoll the benefits of Tax Increment Financing.
“There is considerable noise around TIF and considerable misunderstanding in the community about what TIF does and the purpose and reason we have redevelopment districts,” he said. “We’re doing some work to help folks better understand that. There’s a fundamental misunderstanding that we’re just, we're giving money to the private sector."
Engen feels that isn't true, and hopes to convince people otherwise.
"We’re producing some explainers that will help folks understand that we’re actually creating public infrastructure that supports private investment, that creates taxable value, that expands our base that allows us to levy fewer mills to tax individuals less and to get more done. This is a success story at the end of the day and I think we have an opportunity to share in that success," he said.