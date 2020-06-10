Missoula mayor wants to use $250K in TIF to add police showers, lockers

He said new police Chief Jaeson White worked with an architectural firm to determine what is possible. It appears that the city, if the TIF is approved, will use the money to retrofit the Catlin Street facility.

"Something on the order of $250,000 that would provide locker facilities," Engen said. "It's really just remodeling the existing bathrooms to put a shower in each. So it's not like a big shower. But just so officers can have access as necessary."

The $4.2 million Catlin Street facility was paid for by a combination of $1 million in impact fees and $3.2 million in bonds. The bonds are being paid off through a split between the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, the police department budget and the city's capital improvement fund.

The property is located inside Urban Renewal District II, where the property taxes generated by new construction go to projects inside the district rather than to the city's general fund.

Engen said "improvement of public facilities" is a qualified expenditure of TIF under state law.

He added using the cash from the district means the police department won't have to request the money as a budget addition from the city council.