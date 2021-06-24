Missoula mayoral candidate Greg Strandberg running on fiscal responsibility

Strandberg said he's well versed on the city budget and is passionate about watching how the city is spending its money. He argued that studies, including one he cited for $20,000 to look at one-way streets in downtown Missoula, are types of work that should be done in-house.

He also would like to take a look at "miscellaneous" expenses and said the city needs to cut down on its debt interest payments, which total around $16 million per year, he said. Missoula has $16,349,000 in revenue bond debt, according to the 2020 annual finance report.

"One of the main reasons I ran (is) because I have a real passion for digging into the city budget and finding these and trying to educate people about these, because I think if more Missoulians knew this, they would be up in arms," Strandberg said.

A proponent of the police force, he says more officers should be added in Missoula. He is in favor of additional implicit and de-escalation training, but adds that the department is underfunded.