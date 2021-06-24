Missoula mayoral candidate Greg Strandberg running on fiscal responsibility

Missoula mayoral candidate Greg Strandberg said he's running on fiscal responsibility and new development to help solve the city's housing crisis.
Strandberg, 39, has previously run for state Legislature and city council. He filed on June 21, the final day to do so.
"I decided to run because I think we have some serious problems with housing, mainly where we do not have enough," Strandberg said Thursday. "I know the mayor is talking about that a lot and trying to get new developments and regulations, but I just don't think he's moving fast enough."
Missoula is getting bogged down in administrative details which hold up developers and lead to cost increases, Strandberg said. Officials have said previously that the city needs to build around 300 housing units per year to keep up with demand.
When he looks around Missoula, Strandberg sees a variety of places where new buildings could be constructed, he said, adding the city council needs to decide whether to build up or build out.
Residents, most recently in the new McNett Flats subdivision, have expressed concerns about higher buildings obstructing their views of the surrounding landscape and mountains.
"We have to have that conversation and nobody wants it in their backyards," Strandberg said. "So where in town do we put it? The downtown area is being developed and they're putting in high-rise structures there, 10-floor hotels, so why can't we build a 10-floor apartment complex?"
Missoula's town home exemption for subdivision development being capped at 20 units is also an issue, he said.
Areas near Southgate Mall, the Riverfront Triangle, and the old library are also potential areas for building, he said.
"Can we do some zoning regulations that make it easier for developers to build there?" Strandberg asked.
Strandberg also pointed to issues around Tax Increment Financing districts. He said while there are benefits to the special districts, the money is being used poorly. He called TIF "a type of slush fund piggy bank."
Redesigning store fronts and adding new sidewalks, curbs, sculptures and trees are all unnecessary uses of these funds, he said.
"I think there's a lot of good intentions behind it. We've misused it for so long and I think we need to kind of take it away from Missoula for a couple years before giving it back to them," Strandberg said. "That's kind of what the legislature has been talking about lately."
The city has been hamstrung in some instances by the state legislature, he said. House Bill 259, signed into law in April, prohibits municipalities from requiring developers to set aside a certain portion of new residential subdivisions to be permanently affordable.
Strandberg said he's well versed on the city budget and is passionate about watching how the city is spending its money. He argued that studies, including one he cited for $20,000 to look at one-way streets in downtown Missoula, are types of work that should be done in-house.
He also would like to take a look at "miscellaneous" expenses and said the city needs to cut down on its debt interest payments, which total around $16 million per year, he said. Missoula has $16,349,000 in revenue bond debt, according to the 2020 annual finance report.
"One of the main reasons I ran (is) because I have a real passion for digging into the city budget and finding these and trying to educate people about these, because I think if more Missoulians knew this, they would be up in arms," Strandberg said.
A proponent of the police force, he says more officers should be added in Missoula. He is in favor of additional implicit and de-escalation training, but adds that the department is underfunded.
"I was running for city council two years ago ... and saying, 'Hey, with that new expansion out towards the airport, we need to hire new officers because we're overworked, we're stressed out, we're not making enough to even buy a house here,'" Strandberg said. "And that was two years ago."
Regarding homelessness, federal money coming to Missoula should be used in-part for social services, he said. The mobile crisis unit is a good idea, but police and hospital workers are overburdened with the issue.
The Villagio and Scott Street projects are steps in the right direction, but not enough housing to help solve the city's homelessness and housing crisis, he said.
"There are no easy answers to this, but right now one of the main issues is we are coddling and enabling a lot of people with mental health issues, by, you know, giving them three free meals at the Poverello for up to 60 days and if they're too drunk then they just go sleep in the parks in the summer and panhandle during the day," Strandberg said.
Strandberg works in the service industry in downtown Missoula. He is originally from Helena and graduated from Capital in 2000. He moved to Missoula in 2001 to go to school and earned a bachelor's degree in history.
He then moved to China for five years to teach English, returning to the Garden City in 2013.
Strandberg has run for office as a Democrat, but self-describes as a conservative-leaning independent and says he is more in the center of the political spectrum.
The general election will take place on Nov. 2 and there will be a primary. Missoula's mayor serves a four-year term and is paid $96,518 annually.
The other candidates are incumbent John Engen — who is seeking a fifth term — Jacob Elder and Shawn Knopp.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com