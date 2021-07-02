Missoula mayoral candidate Jacob Elder found 'not responsible' for sexual assault

Grand River Solutions concluded “there was not a preponderance of evidence to find (Elder) responsible for retaliation or sexual misconduct/harassment.”

The deadline for an appeal to the decision was initially June 11, but was extended to July 2 at 5 p.m. It is not known if an appeal has been filed.

University spokesman Dave Kuntz said UM hires outside professional independent contractors, such as Grand River Solutions, from time to time for staffing needs due to high volumes of work, particular areas of expertise, or avoiding potential conflicts of interest.

In a statement to the Missoulian, Elder said he took this accusation seriously and welcomed a full and thorough investigation.

“I fully support a woman’s right to come forward when she experiences sexual assault or violation,” he said. “I believe that should be encouraged. Unfortunately, we have seen this type of political theater far too often, and it takes away from talking about the real issues facing Missoulians.”

Montana’s Title IX Office has not responded to requests for comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Elder’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Email Jordan at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com or Zoë at Zoe.Buchli@Missoulian.com.

