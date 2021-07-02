Missoula mayoral candidate Jacob Elder found 'not responsible' for sexual assault

Missoula mayoral candidate Jacob Elder has been found "not responsible" by the University of Montana for allegedly assaulting a woman on a date in early 2020.
The finding is the result of a Title IX sexual misconduct and retaliation investigation by the university.
Elder was accused of holding the woman's face at a movie theater and then groping her. He has maintained his innocence since news broke of the investigation in mid-May.
The UM Title IX Office is responsible for handling the university’s response to reported sex-based discrimination, including sexual harassment and sexual assault. The university hired Grand River Solutions, a private company specializing in providing Title IX support services to K-12 schools and universities.
Grand River Solutions was tasked with investigating two key points, according to email correspondence from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
First, Grand River Solutions investigated whether it was “more likely than not” Elder engaged in sexual misconduct or sexual harassment based on the woman's report. She alleged Elder forcibly kissed her, restrained her hands and grabbed her crotch without her consent.
Second, the company investigated whether Elder or someone affiliated with him shared and/or distributed photos sexual in nature of the woman in messages to other individuals “in retaliation for participating as a witness ...”
Grand River Solutions concluded “there was not a preponderance of evidence to find (Elder) responsible for retaliation or sexual misconduct/harassment.”
The deadline for an appeal to the decision was initially June 11, but was extended to July 2 at 5 p.m. It is not known if an appeal has been filed.
University spokesman Dave Kuntz said UM hires outside professional independent contractors, such as Grand River Solutions, from time to time for staffing needs due to high volumes of work, particular areas of expertise, or avoiding potential conflicts of interest.
In a statement to the Missoulian, Elder said he took this accusation seriously and welcomed a full and thorough investigation.
“I fully support a woman’s right to come forward when she experiences sexual assault or violation,” he said. “I believe that should be encouraged. Unfortunately, we have seen this type of political theater far too often, and it takes away from talking about the real issues facing Missoulians.”
Montana’s Title IX Office has not responded to requests for comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Elder’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
Email Jordan at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com or Zoë at Zoe.Buchli@Missoulian.com.