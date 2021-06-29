Missoula mayoral candidate Shawn Knopp running on taxes, spending, homelessness

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city does not need to raise taxes, he said, adding he also takes issue with reappraisals on homes every two years.

"In the baseball world, you have a salary cap. If you go over your salary cap, that's fine, but you're going to pay a luxury tax," Knopp said. "How about we, so you know what you're paying when you go into (buying) a house, you pay the tax on the price you pay for your house and it stays there until it's sold.

"So that way, when you retire, you know what your tax base your house is. Then landlords, if they don't sell their house, that doesn't go up. So we control rent a little bit. We can keep (the) elderly in their homes."

Calling himself a fiscally responsible candidate, Knopp is critical of city spending, especially the purchase of Mountain Water Company. Missoula owns the water utility service and is still in the midst of ongoing litigation over the acquisition.

"I don't believe we have a right to be in that business," Knopp said, referring to the purchase of Mountain Water. "We're a government and if anything, government has proved they can't run a business profitability."

He also said the city had no reason to buy EKO Compost — now known as Garden City Compost — or spend money to build Fort Missoula Regional Park.