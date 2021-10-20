Missoula mayoral candidates debate in forum

In a follow-up question, candidates were asked to name three things they would cut to curb spending. Elder dodged the question and criticized Engen’s leadership.

“Blaming the state for things that perhaps the state has done or didn’t do, that’s a lack of leadership,” Elder said. “You take the blame as a leader when things happen on your watch.

“We have a spending problem. We will get in there and audit the different departments to see where we’re spending unwisely. And when we uncover where we’re spending unwisely, we will make some cuts and adjustments.”

Engen didn't list areas to cut either. He’s not a “budget cutter unless there’s an absolute need,” he said, adding he does not believe the city is spending money unwisely.

“In office, I’ve heard more demand than I’ve heard calls for budget cutting and I never hear specifics around what should be cut,” Engen said.

On homelessness. Elder said the city’s 10-year plan to end homelessness has “shown epic failure," adding the focus has been too much on housing, and not enough on mental health, substance abuse and other health issues.