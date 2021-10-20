Missoula mayoral candidates debate in forum

Incumbent Missoula Mayor John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder took the stage at another candidate debate on Tuesday night, the second hosted by NBC.
Engen and Elder were each given opening and closing statements and answered questions for around 40 minutes. They were asked about a variety of issues, with housing, homelessness and city spending receiving the most time.
On affordable housing, Elder said the issue “starts with our property taxes” and that he would work with developers to build low-income homes.
Engen mentioned Missoula’s housing policy and city work to revamp zoning codes.
“We are currently building units at a record rate and we will have more affordable units on the ground than any other community in the state of Montana within two years,” Engen stated.
Taxes have been a major part of Elder’s campaign platform and a question on the topic was asked on Tuesday night.
Engen said the city has “no part” in the process of property appraisal, which is done by the Montana Department of Revenue. The city has been advocating that the state review the tax system. He also expressed that Missoula would continue to look for ways, including sales taxes, to “capitalize” on the visitors the city gets each year, saying that could reduce reliance on property taxes.
In a follow-up question, candidates were asked to name three things they would cut to curb spending. Elder dodged the question and criticized Engen’s leadership.
“Blaming the state for things that perhaps the state has done or didn’t do, that’s a lack of leadership,” Elder said. “You take the blame as a leader when things happen on your watch.
“We have a spending problem. We will get in there and audit the different departments to see where we’re spending unwisely. And when we uncover where we’re spending unwisely, we will make some cuts and adjustments.”
Engen didn't list areas to cut either. He’s not a “budget cutter unless there’s an absolute need,” he said, adding he does not believe the city is spending money unwisely.
“In office, I’ve heard more demand than I’ve heard calls for budget cutting and I never hear specifics around what should be cut,” Engen said.
On homelessness. Elder said the city’s 10-year plan to end homelessness has “shown epic failure," adding the focus has been too much on housing, and not enough on mental health, substance abuse and other health issues.
Engen countered, saying the plan has been “anything but a failure” and mentioned city programs regarding homelessness, as well as safe camping areas that are in use and in planning by the city and county.
In a rebuttal, Elder took issue with the camping areas.
“I don’t think these people should be put in sanctioned camps; that sounds like concentration camps,” Elder said.
In closing statements, Elder said he’s dedicated his life to public service and that in voting for him, Missoula would be getting lower property taxes, a safe community and transparency.
Elder said recent news articles about him are “far, far from the truth.”
“I’m transparent, I take pride in my character, I take pride in running for this office,” Elder said.
Engen touched on his experience in the mayoral position and said Missoulians have a “clear choice.”
“Experience matters in the job, understanding the way local government works matters and the specifics matter,” Engen said.
The general election is Nov. 2 and is completely by mail. Ballots have already been sent out and need to either be returned by mail — return postage for all ballots is prepaid — or dropped at the Missoula County Elections Center at 140 N. Russell Street.
The election will determine Missoula’s next mayor, six city council seats, three municipal judge spots and the outcome of two proposed marijuana taxes.
Watch the debate
Watch the mayoral debate at go.missoulian.com/mayoraldebate.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com