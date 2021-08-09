Missoula mayoral candidates square off at City Club's forum and debate

On Monday, the four mayoral candidates in Missoula's 2021 election squared off during a forum hosted by City Club Missoula and attended by around 700 people on Zoom.
Incumbent mayor John Engen and his three challengers, Jacob Elder, Shawn Knopp and Greg Strandberg, all participated in the event. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 2, with a primary on Sept. 14.
The forum, moderated by Missoulian opinion editor Tyler Christensen, gave candidates a five-minute introduction, followed by questions. Community members were able to submit questions to the candidates as well.
Engen is seeking his fifth term as mayor, Elder is a law student at the University of Montana, Greg Strandberg is a freelance writer and service employee and Knopp is a project manager at Montana Glass.
During opening statements, Engen brought up city work and funding in regard to the affordable housing issue as well as the homelessness issue in Missoula.
"I believe we have opportunities here that are the envy of other communities around the state and nation," Engen said.
Elder spoke at length of his experiences as a refugee from Liberia and said he is running on transparency and fiscal responsibility.
"I think it's time for a new leader to step in and change the course of our city," Elder said.
Knopp said he believes Missoula has a significant crime problem, which he vowed to be tough on, along with homelessness.
"We need to stop the crime rate and get that under check. I think a lot of other problems stem from that," Knopp said.
Strandberg, meanwhile, is pushing for faster build times on new housing and balancing the city budget.
"I think we face a serious existential crisis here in Missoula and it comes down to our housing crisis. This is a crisis that is made and designed by the city by their failed policies," Strandberg said.
Candidates fielded a variety of questions surrounding housing, law enforcement, city spending and other issues.
Affordable housing
The first question asked was on affordable housing, a pressing issue in Missoula.
Strandberg said he would push for more engagement with citizens to identify areas in town where development would be acceptable.
Elder stated he would push to rewrite zoning code, which is already in the works at the city and county level.
Engen lauded tax increment financing funds and affordable housing projects, while Knopp said he would push for removing regulations around development and suggested prefabricated housing as a solution.
Law enforcement
The first question asked by a community member was about the candidates' approaches to law enforcement.
Elder took the question first and spoke about how he is against abolishing or defunding police departments. He was later asked about his stance on Black Lives Matter and said he was "never" a supporter of the group, despite attending protests over the summer and penning an opinion piece in the Missoulian regarding police brutality.
"That group does not have America's best interests at heart. They're burning down communities, they're killing people in the name of Black Lives Matter," Elder said during the forum. "It's such a divisive group that takes us back 50 years in time."
Engen said he is an advocate for police and under his direction, Missoula police officers received better wages. After last summer, he pushed for additional training and officers.
Knopp said defunding the police is a "ridiculous" idea and Missoula needs to have a zero tolerance for crime.
Strandberg said he also would push for further funding of the police. Soon, the budget deficit will be larger than the department's budget, he added.
Homelessness
On the homelessness issue, Engen and Elder agreed that housing and addiction treatment are paramount to solve the issue.
Knopp said work needs to be done to get to the root cause of each case and again brought up that there needs to be "zero tolerance" of any lawbreaking.
Strandberg said the city needs to be tougher on the unhoused community.
"Transients are often able-bodied young men and women that just want to sit around and get high and drunk all day," Strandberg said. "We coddle and we enable them and we should be giving them tough love.
"I think we need to start thinking about getting our churches involved."
City spending
Elder and Engen went back-and-forth several times about city spending and property taxes. Elder called for the city to stop spending money on "pet projects" such as Mountain Water and Marshall Mountain.
"We need to rein in spending, it's not our money," Elder said.
Engen called city debt the "bogeyman of the day" and said unless the city can get additional revenue, taxes can't be lowered. He called the state's tax system "antiquated" and called into question some of the statistics regarding city spending Elder cited.
"Mr. Elder appears to be looking at a different set of books than I am in regards to Mountain Water," Engen said.
Transparency
Elder was also asked about blocking people on social media who ask him questions. There was a Facebook Group — since deleted — called "Blocked by Jacob Elder," which raised questions around him blocking people on social media for months.
In a Facebook post on July 23, Elder said, "I recently got wind that the mayor's surrogates and other trolls are scheduled to make more wild claims about me and my campaign."
"I'm not in the business of allowing people to campaign for the mayor on my platform and that's just been the case ... some of these commentators are commenting a divisive and misleading narrative," Elder said in the forum.
'The soul of Missoula'
In one of the final questions, all four candidates were asked how they would keep the "heart and soul" of Missoula, with the reality that many people are moving to the city and some current residents are being displaced.
"What we need to do is to start building houses so that our longtime friends aren't kicked out of here," Strandberg said.
Knopp had a similar point.
"If we run out of housing (longtime Missoulians) are going to move out of here ... build houses, make it affordable, so our Missoulians can stay Missoulians," Knopp said.
Elder took the question in a slightly different direction.
"Missoula wouldn't be Missoula if we allowed all people to live here ... if we don't take immediate actions and demand measurable results, we risk losing the very fabric of our community," Elder said.
Engen said he is asked the question a lot.
"The city of Missoula, by virtue of its residents, both those that who have lived here for a long time and those that are new, value the place, the people and the funkiness of the culture ... because this community is so engaged, I don't see the soul of Missoula disappearing anytime soon," Engen said.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com