Missoula mayoral candidates square off at City Club's forum and debate

"Mr. Elder appears to be looking at a different set of books than I am in regards to Mountain Water," Engen said.

Transparency

Elder was also asked about blocking people on social media who ask him questions. There was a Facebook Group — since deleted — called "Blocked by Jacob Elder," which raised questions around him blocking people on social media for months.

In a Facebook post on July 23, Elder said, "I recently got wind that the mayor's surrogates and other trolls are scheduled to make more wild claims about me and my campaign."

"I'm not in the business of allowing people to campaign for the mayor on my platform and that's just been the case ... some of these commentators are commenting a divisive and misleading narrative," Elder said in the forum.

'The soul of Missoula'

In one of the final questions, all four candidates were asked how they would keep the "heart and soul" of Missoula, with the reality that many people are moving to the city and some current residents are being displaced.

"What we need to do is to start building houses so that our longtime friends aren't kicked out of here," Strandberg said.

Knopp had a similar point.