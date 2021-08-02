Missoula mayoral debate moved to virtual setting amid COVID case uptick

An Aug. 9 debate between Missoula's four mayoral candidates will now be all-virtual on Zoom, City Club said in a news release Monday.

The decision was made due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

There is no fee to attend, but advance registration is required via the City Club website at cityclubmissoula.com.

Those who have pre-registered must re-register to attend. Refunds or changes to make the fee into a gift to City Club can be requested by emailing cityclubmissoula2017@gmail.com.

Incumbent mayor John Engen, as well as challengers Jacob Elder, Shawn Knopp and Greg Strandberg were expected to participate.

The moderator will be Missoulian Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen. The forum is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Missoula's primary election will be mail only. Ballots will be mailed on Aug. 25 to registered voters. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Along with Zoom, the forum can be watched live on the Facebook page of Missoula Community Access Television. MCAT will also record the forum for viewing on its website.

