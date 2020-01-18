The potential division of the country’s second largest Protestant faith has stirred Missoula’s Methodists, ministers and worshipers alike.
Leadership within the United Methodist Church announced a proposal in early January to split the church according to those who view gay ministers and same-sex marriage as incompatible with Christianity. The decision shook some church leaders in Montana, inspired others for the possibility of a wholly welcoming denomination in the future, and reminded some of an earlier time the church experienced a deep divide.
John Daniels, pastor for Missoula First United Methodist Church, said in particular, he and many other church leaders had not anticipated the church would instate a new a provision to punish ministers who marry gay couples, a precursor to the January proposal. The First United Methodist Church welcomes all, no matter their sexual orientation.
“A lot of my colleagues and I were shocked by that as well,” Daniels said. “Unbeknownst to a lot of us, there was a lot of effort behind the scenes to work in the opposite votes.”
Todd Scranton, who heads the Grace United Methodist Church, traced the divisions among Methodists in the United States to the 1840s, when a rift over slave ownership produced a split among worshipers that lasted until 1939. Scranton, along with Daniels, disagrees with the United Methodist Church's stance on LGBTQ worshipers and ministers.
“One of things that scares me most about this is that the last time the Methodist church membership got itself at such an impasse that they felt they could only solve it by dividing, the entire country went to war 20 years later,” Scranton said.
The January announcement had been nearly 40 years in the making.
“The tension had been growing since 1972, when they put in the prohibition against ordaining people who are gay,” Daniels said.
***
The higher authorities of the United Methodist Church began a reckoning with the freedom of sexual orientation that same year, 1972, when it issued its “Statement on Social Principles.” Although its Book of Discipline still sees homosexuality as “irreconcilable with the teachings of Christ,” the church took the official stance of seeing everyone as having “sacred worth.”
In 2016, the General Assembly of the UMC, a meeting of over 800 representatives from congregations around the world every four years, held a vote to again determine its official stance on gay, lesbian, trans and queer worshipers. The assembly affirmed that church doors would never close for anybody, but the wording of its Book of Discipline remained unchanged.
According to the Book of Discipline, “The practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching. Therefore, self-avowed practicing homosexuals are not to be certified as candidates, ordained as ministers, or appointed to serve in The United Methodist Church.”
The recent decision from church leadership to put the future of its 13 million worshipers up to a vote followed a year of criticism toward the outcome of its 2019 General Conference. The United Methodist Church held a special conference to decide whether to maintain its stance barring LGBTQ clergy, and adopt a new provision punishing ministers for officiating same-sex marriages.
The “Traditional Plan,” although rejected by many conference delegates from the United States, went into effect at the start of 2020. Since Jan. 1, any minister who marries a gay couple can be suspended for a year. A second offense can lead to a complete loss of credentials.
With the Traditional Plan in place indefinitely, the United Methodist Church joins the United State’s largest denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, and the world’s largest, the Roman Catholic Church, in maintaining its prohibition on gay marriage.
The proposal offered by a team of church members shortly after the start of the new year, known as the “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” would allow conservative churches to form a separate denomination. In May, the denomination's global decision-making body will vote on that proposal.
Karen Oliveto, a Methodist bishop who oversees the Mountain Sky Conference, expressed both distress at the need for the upcoming vote, but "hesitant hope" for an amicable separation. The Mountain Sky Conference encompasses churches in Montana, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and a section of Idaho.
"This proposal allows the traditional church to separate, and frees the rest of us up to welcome all into the denomination," she said.
Oliveto, the denomination’s first openly gay bishop, said church leadership “was clearly at a point in which we couldn’t agree to disagree” over same-sex relationships.
“I’m actually really sad that we couldn’t build a bridge that could have provided a witness to the world of what unity amid diversity and disagreement could look like,” she said earlier to the Missoulian. Oliveto was challenged by the denomination’s highest court, the Judicial Council, in 2017 when it declared that the bishop’s consecration “was incompatible with church law,” although she remains as the resident bishop for the conference.
"We've been here before, but the fact that so many people have shown enthusiasm for the proposal gives me hope that it will pass," she said.
***
In Missoula, church leaders are still grappling with the decisions that led to the potential split and hesitant to forecast an outcome for their congregations.
Daniels, who said the Methodist pastor at his church in Colorado came out as gay in the 1970s, said the 53% approval of the Traditional Plan rocked him. Although the church had deemed gay weddings and ministers as illegal, until 2019, it never instituted any punishments.
That effort came from the part of conservative organizations like the Wesleyan Covenant Association and international delegates.
“It just felt tragic. I had the fear that we were going to implode. The Methodist church is one of the few fairly well-organized denominations, with Missionaries in Africa and Asia. I’ve been to Angola and able to see what we’re able to do when we stand together,” Daniels said.
With two thirds of the UMC’s membership potentially splitting, Daniels said, “we’re going to see a very impoverished church.”
Scranton, who heads the Grace United Methodist Church, said the Methodism’s divisions run along both an ideological and a geographical line. He also said the Methodist church is and always has been a reflection of the divided politics in the United States, from slavery, to Jim Crow, to LGBTQ rights.
“Frankly, it’s almost a Union-Confederate divide,” he said.
With a membership of nearly 100 people, Scranton said that although his congregation isn’t “of one mind,” it will continue to operate as it has until May.
Regarding the Traditional Plan, Scranton said, “It’s traditional only in the sense that it subscribes to a particular vision of marriage that people have chosen to label as a traditional marriage … Among Methodists, it’s not very much in our tradition to conduct trials, inquisitions and automatic punishments for behavior.”
Scranton said it’s no longer a question whether the church will separate, what remains is to decide whether that separation will be amicable. What the church will look like in the future remains unclear for both Scranton, and his colleague at First United Methodist Church.
“After 2019, I’m not predicting a thing,” Daniels said.