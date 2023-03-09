C.S. Porter Middle School was briefly locked down Thursday morning as Missoula police investigated a suspected stolen vehicle nearby.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Missoula police officers got a report of the stolen car traveling along South Avenue and Grant Street. An officer spotted the car and followed it until it pulled into a space on the middle school parking lot.

Porter officials put the school on lockdown when alerted by police of the activity. All three occupants in the car were arrested without incident. The lockdown was lifted as soon as police cleared the area.

Porter officials said no students were on the playground when the arrests were made, although some may have seen the incident take place.