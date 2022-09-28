Missoula midtown master plan to focus on affordable housing

Affordable housing has emerged as a top priority in the midtown master planning process currently underway at the city.

The city’s consultant ECONorthwest solicited feedback from community members Tuesday night on their hopes for the future of midtown, the area surrounding Brooks Street south of downtown.

Members of the public who shared their input Tuesday — a group mostly consisting of residents and workers in midtown — emphasized the need for mixed housing types with a focus on affordability.

Tyler Bump, a project director with ECONorthwest, said the project team is looking at preserving existing housing and incentivizing new workforce housing to address that desire.

“There is an interest and a need to think about different housing options for different folks,” Bump said at a city committee meeting Wednesday morning.

The challenge, however, lies in the complicated zoning in the area. Bump said midtown encompasses 19 different zoning designations.

“This area is so big and it’s so unconnected in some ways,” observed City Council Ward 4 Representative Amber Sherrill.

Nonetheless, Bump is hopeful some simultaneous changes at the city will aid the midtown master planning process. Code reform and the Brooks Street Rapid Transit Study will both be in the works alongside the midtown master plan development.

Local leaders are confident the consultant they selected has what it takes to deliver on Missoulians’ interests for the area by the time the plan is adopted in spring 2023.

They chose ECONorthwest for multiple reasons, including its Pacific Northwest headquarters that contributes to a relatively local understanding of Missoula’s situation.

“They understand the growth issues we’re facing,” said Melanie Brock with the Missoula Midtown Association.

Brock also liked ECONorthwest’s history of working with aging commercial districts, and the company’s commitment to equity.

“Equity is the backbone of all of their work,” she noted.

That’s important, Brock said, given the demographic makeup of midtown. The area, which includes approximately 20,000 people, is largely comprised of renters, seniors and working families.

“We want to prevent displacement,” Brock stressed.

Brock was also excited that the ECONorthwest team is led by economists, rather than urban designers, planners or architects.

“We want the finished project that we bring to you in May to be a plan that is implementable, attainable, that is dreaming big but is grounded in reality and economic realities,” said Brock.

Bump is equally confident his team’s phased implementation strategy will reach the community’s goals.

He said he has learned that locals in the study area prioritize infrastructure, development and place-making for the future of midtown.

Connectivity is another important factor in the planning process, Bump said, particularly to get across Brooks.

“How do we make a plan for midtown where people can work and play?” he asked.

Ward 4 Councilmember Mike Nugent, who owns and operates multiple midtown businesses, said Wednesday, “I’m very excited about this process.”