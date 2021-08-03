Missoula, Mineral counties scale back searches for missing woman

Missoula and Mineral County authorities are scaling back their searches for a missing woman believed to be in or near the Clark Fork River.

Rebekah Barsotti, 34, has been missing since July 20, when she was last seen about 2:15 p.m. at Town Pump in Superior. Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items.

Searches continued for a few hours on Tuesday morning and will carry over into Wednesday, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith told the Missoulian. Water searches will continue to be the primary focus.

Additional resources are expected to be available in the coming days, allowing efforts to be expanded, she added. Missoula County has covered 103 river miles and provided 236 total hours of searching since Barsotti went missing.

Mineral County officials are out looking about once a week, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said.

Melissa Jurasovich, a friend of Barsotti’s, has been privately searching on and off over the last two weeks or so. Individuals have plans to continue looking on their own via floating on the river, hiking and possibly using a small, remote-operated plane to search from above.