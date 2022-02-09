Missoula, Missoula County nearing interlocal agreement on Federal Building

The Federal Building in downtown Missoula is a little closer to landing in local government hands for use as administrative office space.

On Wednesday, Missoula City Council’s Administration and Finance Committee voted unanimously to approve an interlocal agreement with Missoula County to obtain the building. The referral will go to full city council next week for a public hearing and the Missoula County Commissioners will consider the proposal on Feb. 22.

“The city’s population has nearly tripled since city hall was built,” said John Adams, Missoula’s strategic projects administrator. “As the city increases in population, the demand for government services also increases. We have more streets to plow, more need for social services and more people in court.

“It’s no surprise we need more employees and more space.”

If both local government entities agree, they will share the 120,000-square-foot historic building and get it from the United States government for free. The building is worth around $15 million and would likely take around $40 million to upgrade, city officials have said.

The U.S. Postal service has an office in the three-story building at 200 East Broadway; it could potentially stay there and lease its space from the city and county.

The building would be obtained under the National Park Service’s historic surplus property program.

If all goes as planned, the title could be in local government hands by this fall. Current timelines have renovations done in 2024.

Much of the building has been vacant since 2015, when U.S. Forest Service employees moved out to Fort Missoula. The Federal Building was constructed, in stages, beginning in 1911 and is on the National Register of Historical Places.

Missoula and Missoula County would like the space to expand and have argued that it will be cheaper to redevelop the Federal Building than to build new or continue to lease space around downtown Missoula. The city alone spends around $180,000 per year leasing office space.

A city hall addition and renovation would cost around $28 million. A new city hall building and a new county administrative building could combine to reach over $60 million, according to the project’s Engage Missoula page.

“It’s one of the five or six most important buildings downtown due to its age and beauty,” Adams said. “It should house about 400 (full-time employees) ultimately and that’s a substantial portion of the workforce.”

In addition to office space, the renovation would include new courtrooms and city council chambers that would also be used for commissioners meetings. A number of administrative offices for the city and county would be housed in the building.

The county clerk and treasurer may also be based there.

Councilor Mirtha Becerra also asked if a child-care facility would be included as part of the plans for a renovated Federal Building. Adams told her much has yet to be decided about what will be included in the final plans.

However, there are some things that are clear priorities.

“We anticipate putting all four municipal courts in the federal building,” said Adams. “We probably want to vacate city hall ... I want to leave a little caveat there. It’s going to take a community process and thinking about the Missoula Police Department’s needs as well.”

The police department is looking into its own questions about space and would not be housed in the Federal Building, a city report stated. Additionally, the Parks Department is headquartered at McCormick Park and will remain at that location.

The interlocal agreement that shares costs, such as heating or HVAC systems, would be split equally between the two. However, it also says that if one entity is using a shared system more than the other, the entity using more will incur increased expenses.

Project managers are allowed to resolve disagreements for expenses less than $25,000 and anything more than that will be discussed by the project’s oversight team. There will be six project managers, three from each local government entity, the agreement says.

In any project with a third party, the other (either the city or county) has to be involved, the agreement states.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.