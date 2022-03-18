Missoula mom grieves daughter who died from fentanyl overdose, remembers her

Jane Mann lost her daughter, Tasia Mann, last June to a fentanyl overdose in Missoula. “I don’t know if I’ve fully grasped it,” she said.

Tasia, who was 18 when she died, lost her life after spending a few days on life support at Providence St. Patrick Hospital following an overdose from a pill laced with fentanyl last June. The man suspected of providing her with the pills was charged in Missoula County on March 2.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The number of fentanyl overdose deaths has increased drastically in the past several years. In 2011, there were 2,666 fatal overdoses compared with 31,335 in 2018.

Jane described her daughter as a bright young teen who was incredibly creative with a big heart and sense of humor. Tasia was especially interested in fashion and loved experimenting with different clothing styles and aesthetics.

“She was always sewing on her clothes and making them her own,” Jane said.

Jane emphasized how Tasia’s life was so much more than any substance abuse she experienced. Up until she died, Tasia was attending the Willard Alternative High School. Jane said the school was a positive force in her daughter's life and helped her enjoy education a little more.

“She was wise beyond her age,” Jane said. “She was a really good listener and could talk to anyone and make them feel better.”

Tasia was looking forward to the future and had aspirations to travel outside of Montana and become an art curator.

“She was human, she was my daughter,” Jane said. "She’s not some 18-year-old woman who died of an overdose. She was a kid.”

The loss of Tasia has had a profound impact on their family, Jane said, adding Tasia had started to mature in the last six months of her life. Jane was excited for her to finish school so the two of them could spend more time together.

Jane was out of town the night Tasia overdosed. She was on a trip with her partner when they received a text alerting them Tasia was on life support at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Tasia’s loved ones, including friends, were with her when she died and had the opportunity to say goodbye. She was on life support for five days before she succumbed to the complications from her overdose.

“I’ve tried my best to honor and protect her. I miss her,” Jane said.

The man charged in connection to Tasia’s overdose, Christopher Clark, has not been located by law enforcement. He faces two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and three counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.

The pills Clark provided to Tasia led to the overdoses of two other teens that night, charging documents say. Both survived.

One witness from that evening said the pills were “pressed to look like Percocet,” but that they knew the pills would test positive for containing fentanyl, charging documents said. Party witnesses confirmed Clark was at the party selling people drugs. After Tasia died, Clark posted on social media that he had a pack of a thousand pills and some of them could be “dirty.”

Jane hopes Missoulians, especially teenagers, can be informed about the consequences of fentanyl and that there’s awareness in the community about how serious the drug is.

“I don’t think they realize how fragile life is,” she said. “It’s awful, it’s so scary.”

Tasia is survived by her mom, her dad, Jason, two brothers and other family members.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.