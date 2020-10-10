Missoula Monster Project reimagines art in the pandemic

Walking into the gallery at the Zootown Arts Community Center is like walking into the dreamscape of an imaginative 6-year-old. Stark white walls are contrasted with a hodgepodge of bright colors, funky doodles, sparkles, googly eyes, toothy smiles, objects that pop out of the wall and monsters that lurk in shadows.
For the entire month of October, the 6th annual Missoula Monster Project will be on display in Missoula’s beloved gallery. With some modifications for pandemic safety, the annual gallery continues to grow each year and garner love and support from community members.
The project matches adult artists with a kindergarten-aged kid who creates their own unique monster. The adult artists reinvent the monster using their own artistic styles and mediums, which range from embroidery to metalwork to paintings.
On the Saturday after the exhibit's opening, Sara Stahl circled through the whole gallery. She took her time reading through the children’s descriptions of the monsters and admiring the work done by each artist. Toward the end, she crouched down to get a better look at a painting of an underwater monster with rainbow-colored tentacles and striped horns, snapped a picture of the painting and then made her way through the rest of the gallery.
“Well, my daughter actually did one of the... reimagine works, and so I wanted to see it, but I also just wanted to see the rest of it,” Stahl said.
Her daughter Caroline Stahl is an adult artist who painted a reimagination of Monster #9, a monster who loves the ocean, eats a vegetarian diet of kelp and is afraid to go to the surface of the water. Caroline was not able to see the gallery herself because she’s in school in Bozeman, so her mom took the picture for her.
“I’m marveling at the creativity, just the different ways people interpret, and I love seeing the way kids describe their monster,” Stahl said.
Ellie Hill, a Missoula representative on the Montana State Legislature and longstanding member of the ZACC, went to the show’s opening night on Friday, Oct. 2, with her 6-year-old son and her parents. This year was special for the family because Hill’s son, Jackson Smith, was finally old enough to have his own monster displayed in the show.
“The biggest thing for a kid, one of the biggest things, is the one year that you get to be in the monster thing and this was Jackson’s year,” Hill said. “It was really important for our family and for him and I know for all the kids involved and all the artists involved.”
Jackson’s monster is a big round red one with a toothy smile and devious green eyes. Like most kids, Jackson was matched with three adult artists whose reimagined versions of his creation were displayed alongside a copy of his original drawing and his description of the monster’s characteristics.
Jackson’s description said his monster lives under a jungle tree, but he’s cramped there so he’s looking for a shovel. His monster enjoys stomping in puddles and being near squirrel homes and lava lamps. His monster wishes he had pointier teeth.
“I have to admit we all teared up a little when we walked in because it’s really pretty exciting to see your first-grader’s work adopted and made into all these real pieces of art,” Hill said.
She said Jackson told her he was surprised by how talented the artists who rendered his monster were and asked her to buy him all three pieces, so she did. The renditions will stay with the gallery through the end of October and then will go home with the family. Every dollar spent is used to fund the ZACC’s youth arts programming.
Hill encourages everyone to go see the show and experience the range of mediums and imaginations displayed within the gallery. She said she felt safe within the gallery masked and socially distant.
Mikyla Veis, marketing, events and community outreach coordinator at the ZACC, said they had to make changes for the project this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For starters, the gallery normally features work from about three kindergarten classes from schools across Missoula, but this year all the kids were in quarantine so it was open to any kindergarten-aged kiddo in the Missoula Valley. Kids made monsters from home and parents sent digital copies to the ZACC to be printed, instead of sending the original artwork.
Then, since they had fewer kid submissions than normal, each child was paired with three artists instead of the usual one. They needed to fill up the gallery, since the funds raised by selling the art is critical to ZACC programming.
Veis said there was a lot of great reception from gallery-goers and families about the multiple interpretations of each kid’s monster. It illustrated the broad range of imagination and creativity each artist has.
The gallery opening had to be more subdued than usual too, Veis said. She was disappointed they couldn’t have a grand celebration with catering and giant monster cakes and live music and lots of people gathered to witness the art. Instead the gallery was kept to a limited capacity, and masked people trickled in over a three-hour period.
On the Saturday after, they live streamed a “Family Dance Party” with local children’s rock band Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders, which is now available on YouTube.
Then on Tuesday, they released the virtual opening of the gallery on their website for anyone unable to go to the in-person event.
Veis said by Tuesday they’d already sold over half of the monsters, getting them closer to their goal to have each monster “adopted” by the end of October. She said many parents like Hill will buy the adult artists' renditions of their child’s monster to have as a keepsake. They’ve come close in the past to selling every monster, but have never quite made it.
“We always end up having a few stragglers that never get adopted,” Veis said. “We would really love it if we could hit that goal. It’s ambitious.”
Despite the unprecedented situations, Veis said the project had the most sponsors they’ve ever had, and they got a lot of artists to contribute, with 75 kid artists and 228 adult artists. Each artist has a connection to Missoula in some way, Veis said, but many live all around the country and world.
Ever since the Monster Project was conceived six years ago by Asa Smetanka, the son of local artists, the project has been the ZACC’s most successful fundraiser, Veis said.
“For this year I think that we just are really fortunate and feel just really grateful that we’ve been able to produce this show during the pandemic ... it’s been a joy to produce it at all,” Veis said. “And I think my hope is that as many people see it as possible, whether in person and online just because it is such a joyful experience to look at all of the monsters and see that kind of imagination and coordination between kids and grownups.”
Veis was happy to have made the Monster Project work this year and to be able to witness the witty, scary, cute, silly monsters kids create. Not to mention the funny ones. She laughs out loud when she thinks of one little kid who wrote, “My monster is not a monster. It is a cat who likes to sleep and scare away monsters.”
Making monsters from home instead of the classroom allowed some kids to be more creative and added some sweet touches to the gallery. One little girl named Kennedy has a monster picture displayed under her smiling face, her front tooth missing, as she holds the drawing up for the camera. Another kid chose to create a 3D monster rather than a drawing, made from a box colored in pink and green with pinwheels sticking out the top.
“One kid wrote that their monster really loves cabbage,” Veis said and laughed. “Kids are amazing.”
Artist Jack Metcalf owns a local creative carpentry business called Real Odd Good Job and has been a longtime supporter of the ZACC. He does a lot of printmaking, carpentry and woodworking art and even helped build the play center inside the ZACC’s downtown location.
This year, he created a monster from wood with a spinning element and bright colors to represent an asteroid monster who is “just a kid” and loves to eat marshmallows and cookies and “thinks about space, like the space playground at space school.”
This monster was one of several Metcalf has made, and although he says he can’t pick a favorite one, because he said it would be like picking a favorite kid, this year is extra special because he shared it with his son Dash.
Dash loves all things Halloween and Count Dracula, so naturally his monster was Dracula’s half brother named “Doydroid Lockhart.”
“Doydroid Lockhart is a vegetarian. His favorite vegatable is cabbage. Doydroid Lockhart always feels excited. Doydroid Lockhart thinks he wishes he was a cabbage,” Dash’s monster description said.
Reimaginations of Doydriod include embroidery, a three-panel piece and a collage. Each one incorporated cabbage themes.
“I like that kids often might spend, you know, 30 minutes on these monsters that adults want to outdo the kids and it takes them hours and hours,” Metcalf said. “And I tend to like the kids’ monsters more than the adults’ monsters.”
