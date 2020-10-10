Missoula Monster Project reimagines art in the pandemic

“We always end up having a few stragglers that never get adopted,” Veis said. “We would really love it if we could hit that goal. It’s ambitious.”

Despite the unprecedented situations, Veis said the project had the most sponsors they’ve ever had, and they got a lot of artists to contribute, with 75 kid artists and 228 adult artists. Each artist has a connection to Missoula in some way, Veis said, but many live all around the country and world.

Ever since the Monster Project was conceived six years ago by Asa Smetanka, the son of local artists, the project has been the ZACC’s most successful fundraiser, Veis said.

“For this year I think that we just are really fortunate and feel just really grateful that we’ve been able to produce this show during the pandemic ... it’s been a joy to produce it at all,” Veis said. “And I think my hope is that as many people see it as possible, whether in person and online just because it is such a joyful experience to look at all of the monsters and see that kind of imagination and coordination between kids and grownups.”