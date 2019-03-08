Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel have tranquilized a moose and her calf who bedded down Friday morning between two downtown Missoula buildings, and plan on releasing them out of town.
The moose were loaded into a trailer shortly before noon.
Mid-morning Friday, Missoula police blocked off the area around the 200 block of East Pine Street. The cautionary move to keep onlookers at a safe distance occurred when the two animals rose to their feet and started moving around — at which point, social media lit up with photos of the moose snapped from nearby office buildings.
The Missoula Police Department notified residents of the pair via an automated phone call shortly before 7 a.m. Friday morning. It urged residents not to approach the animals and to give them plenty of distance. Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh with the Missoula Police Department said they appeared to be bedded down near one of the businesses.
Earlier this week, sightings of a moose and calf in the Rattlesnake area prompted similar warnings and trail closures there.
This story will be updated. Photos: Missoula wildlife
Moose and calf
A cow moose and its calf hunkered down on East Pine Street Friday morning. Law enforcement urges residents not to approach the animals and to give them plenty of distance.
KURT WILSON, Missoulian
Urban deer
One of the city’s urban deer relaxes in the shade in the summer of 2013 to try to beat the heat.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Wildlife underpass
Automated cameras have captured hundreds of images of wildlife using the over- and underpasses along U.S. Highway 93, including deer, grizzly bears and owls.
Photos courtesy U.S. 93 Wildlife Crossing Structure Monitoring Project
Heron and blackbird
After approaching too close to a nest, a great blue heron gets attacked from behind by a territorial red-winged blackbird in a natural drama played out at the cattail ponds near the intersection of Bancroft Street and Southwest Higgins Avenue.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Heron
A great blue heron keeps watch on a slice of open water in the ice on the Clark Fork River in Missoula.
TOM BAUER/Missoulian
Deer with fawns
Three newborn fawns gather around their mother, who gave birth to them in a Missoula backyard in 2010. Wildlife managers are reminding the public that it’s usually a death sentence for a wild baby animal if it’s picked up, and in places like the Flathead Indian Reservation, it’s also illegal.
TOM BAUER/Missoulian
Whitetail buck
A nice-sized whitetail buck jumps a fence in fall 2011 in a Missoula neighborhood. While record-sized bucks are on a steep increase nationwide, Montana lags far behind in their production.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Urban deer
One of Missoula's urban deer feasts on mountain ash berries in a backyard of a Lewis and Clark neighborhood home in September of 2012.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Hawk
A sharp-shinned hawk rests on a fence post on the old Mastel ranch west of Missoula. Hawks were plentiful as field workers counted northern harrier, rough legged and redtailed along with this sharp-shinned.
MICHAEL GALLACHER/Missoulian
Urban deer
Car collisions with deer increase during rutting season. "They're just nuts," said Mike Thompson, wildlife manager for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Missoula office. "You start seeing them when you're driving back and forth to work. It's when all the calls come to the office about aggressive bucks and urban deer."
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Bull elk
Elk produced big herds in 2011, except in the Bitterroot Valley and Lower Clark Fork.
NELSON KENTER
Black bear
Bill Wiesner, left, of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, examines a female black bear in the yard of a home on Plymouth Street in Missoula in 2011. The bruin was moved to a remote location.
MICHAEL GALLACHER/Missoulian
Black bear
Bill Wiesner with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, at left, works on a female black bear in the backyard of a house at 330 Plymouth St. in Missoula's slant street neighborhood in 2011.
MICHAEL GALLACHER/Missoulian
Osprey rescue
Raptor researcher Rob Domenech attends to the bird as it is netted and lowered to the ground.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Osprey rescue
On the ground, the bird was checked for injuries and banded before being released.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Osprey
An osprey flies among the outfield lights for a bird's-eye view during a Missoula Osprey baseball game. The bird appears to be building a new nest behind one of the lights.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Female harlequins
In the first study of its kind, female harlequins are fitted with radio transmitters to help researchers locate where the birds nest and other factors that affect breeding success and chick survival.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
A harlequin drake
A harlequin drake floats in the clear water of Upper McDonald Creek in Glacier National Park where more than 25 percent of Montana’s harlequin chicks hatch. Researchers were engaged in a 2 1/2-year study of the birds, considered at high risk of local extinction in the park.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Blue heron
A blue heron takes flight at the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge near Stevensville. The effects the 2011 Gulf oil spill had on migratory birds that make their way to Montana this time of year was still unknown.
MICHAEL GALLACHER/Missoulian
Mountain lion
A mountain lion stands next to an Angus bull carcass above Missoula’s South Hills.
Courtesy photo
A pair of bald eagles take flight
A pair of bald eagles take flight along the bank of the Clark Fork River near downtown Missoula. In 2011, the Five Valleys Audubon Society Christmas bird count recorded 72 species, which matched the 2009 total, and 5,968 birds of all kinds. In 2009, spotters recorded 6,619 birds.
MICHAEL GALLACHER/Missoulian
Urban deer
A young whitetail deer lunches on an evergreen at a home in the University Area of Missoula. Winter can be hard on our four-legged friends, but it can also be hard on your landscaping.
MICHAEL GALLACHER/Missoulian
A black bear
A black bear sits in a downtown Missoula tree before being sedated and removed. More bears are wandering into urban areas, attracted by garbage and bird seed. The city needs to start fining people who violate rules against leaving such items out.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Bear release
The black bear found in downtown Missoula in 2010 waits in a cage to be released.
Courtesy photo
Bear in tree
Wildlife officials from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks check the bear before loading it into a cage for later release.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Bear in tree
A young black bear falls from a tree into a safety net on Sept. 10, 2010, after being tranquilized by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens. The bear was roaming within a couple of blocks of downtown Missoula before climbing the tree.
KURT WILSON/Missoulian
Deer and fawns
A white-tailed deer sits in the grass with her three fawns after giving birth an hour or two earlier in Ken and Sharee Ballinger’s backyard in the 100 block of Burlington Avenue in Missoula. Sharee Ballinger said the doe, which she had seen in her backyard a week earlier, showed up again Friday morning. Ballinger said she watched as the first fawn was born at about 2 p.m. under their hawthorn tree, and the other two followed within half an hour.
TOM BAUER/Missoulian
Grouse
Olivia Blood, 6, investigates Montana Snowbowl’s resident grouse, Yum-yum, on the deck at the Last Run Inn at the ski area. According to employees, the female grouse had been making her rounds daily between the lift line and the bar of the ski area since February of 2010.
LINDA THOMPSON/Missoulian
