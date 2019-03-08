Try 3 months for $3
030919 moose kw.jpg

A cow moose and its calf hunkered down on East Pine Street Friday morning. Law enforcement urges residents not to approach the animals and to give them plenty of distance. 

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel have tranquilized a moose and her calf who bedded down Friday morning between two downtown Missoula buildings, and plan on releasing them out of town.

The moose were loaded into a trailer shortly before noon.

Mid-morning Friday, Missoula police blocked off the area around the 200 block of East Pine Street. The cautionary move to keep onlookers at a safe distance occurred when the two animals rose to their feet and started moving around — at which point, social media lit up with photos of the moose snapped from nearby office buildings.

The Missoula Police Department notified residents of the pair via an automated phone call shortly before 7 a.m. Friday morning. It urged residents not to approach the animals and to give them plenty of distance. Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh with the Missoula Police Department said they appeared to be bedded down near one of the businesses.

Earlier this week, sightings of a moose and calf in the Rattlesnake area prompted similar warnings and trail closures there. 

This story will be updated.

Photos: Missoula wildlife

