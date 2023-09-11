A young man who died in a motorcycle versus car crash last week was identified by Missoula officials.

Braden A. Huberg, a Lolo resident, lost his life when a Ford pickup hit him as it was turning onto South Orange Street on the evening of Sept. 1, according to a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. Huberg was 21 years old.

According to Missoula police, the pickup was turning from Cregg Lane onto the busy roadway when it collided with Huberg's motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet, and alcohol wasn't a suspected factor in the crash.

Huberg was administered medical care on-scene. He was brought to Providence St. Patrick Hospital for treatment, where he later died, according to police.

The sheriff's office extended their condolences to Huberg's friends and family.