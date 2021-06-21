Missoula moves closer to reducing noise from train horns

Creating a quiet zone would be costly, according to a web page dedicated to the topic at EngageMissoula.com. Additional closure gates or concrete medians would have to be installed in order to prevent motorists from driving around the lowered railway crossing gate. Flashing lights and other advance notice signals would also have to be installed, as well as a pedestrian gate and a rework of the sidewalk system in the area.

The design for the quiet zone would have to be approved at the federal level, which could take around a year. An additional year could be added on to facilitate construction. The price is also higher and could end up being as much as $630,000.

Wayside horns are less expensive — an estimate has system installation at around $130,000, which could be finished within a few months. Wayside horns are already approved by the Federal Railroad Administration as an alternative to train horns, so the approval process would be easier.

"We think this is a good, cost-effective solution," Keene said. "It seems to meet the needs of the neighborhood."

Keene said many neighborhood residents were out during the test run of the system. City documents state the reach of sound from the wayside horns was far less than a train horn.