Missoula moves forward on effort to buy affordable apartment building

A city agency took a step Thursday toward public ownership of an apartment building for low-income residents in Missoula.
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s board approved using $25,000 in tax increment financing to fund the due diligence necessary for the city to consider a purchase of the Bridge Apartments at 1205 W. Broadway.
“As the city of Missoula continues to see our housing inventory stressed on every level and in every price category, rental or for sale, the purchase of the Bridge Apartments presents a unique opportunity to retain 20 apartments currently housing some of our most vulnerable citizens," agency director Ellen Buchanan told the board.
She noted the move will ensure the residents remain housed and the building remains permanently affordable.
The Western Montana Mental Health Center owns the building, and many of the residents receive case management or counseling for mental health issues. Some residents receive no mental health services, but almost all of them are on Social Security or disability income.
The center has decided to sell the building and the city is in negotiations to purchase it. Mayor John Engen wants to keep the current residents in place.
“These individuals are at high risk for eviction should this fall into market rate ownership,” explained Eran Pehan, the director of the city’s Office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation.
The city is under contract to purchase the building for $2.195 million, which is the value it received in an independent appraisal.
Buchanan said there hasn’t been a decision made on how to fund the purchase price, but they will bring a recommendation to the board at a later date.
“The request that’s in front of you today is to facilitate the city’s efforts in acquiring the Bridge apartments,” Buchanan told the board. “They are what we consider permanently affordable housing or have been up until now. All or some of tenants have some degree of needs above and beyond just low income.”
The apartments were built in 1998 with public money, including $20,000 in TIF funding. Buchanan said that other than a little bit of deferred maintenance, an inspection showed the facility to be in great shape.
The public will benefit from the city’s purchase of the building because the people who live there would be dependent on public services if they were to be evicted, Buchanan said.
“The public pays for these services, whether they be calls for emergency medical services, police intervention, or Crisis Outreach Team interaction,” Buchanan said. “Research has demonstrated over and over that housing people reduces the financial support needed from publicly funded services.”
Pehan said the average rent for the 20 apartments is $450 a month for a one-bedroom, which is 50% of the average market rate rent of a one-bedroom in Missoula. She also said she’s working with the Missoula Housing Authority to get federal housing vouchers for the 17 out of 20 residents who don’t have them already.
The agency’s board voted unanimously to approve the $25,000 in TIF funds.
Earlier this month, the city council also voted 9-3 to approve the $25,000 in due diligence funding, because the city council also has to approve any city purchase of property.
During a hearing on the matter on Aug. 9, council member Jesse Ramos said he was against the effort.
“I do appreciate the fact that we’re getting an appraisal done,” he said. “I actually have no doubt that we’re probably going to get a good deal. I don’t think the city should be in the business of owning apartments and I think that we haven’t had quite enough public debate and public comment around this decision yet.”
Council member Julie Merritt said the city will share more information about the process to purchase the building in the future.
“Given the housing environment that we’re in right now, preserving these homes for people with disabilities is absolutely critical,” she said. “Putting these people out on the street right now could very well mean a death sentence for them.”
Patty Kent, a former employee of Western Montana Mental Health Center who oversaw the creation of the apartments, told the Missoulian she’s glad a private buyer won’t get to purchase the building because the affordable requirements have expired.
“It’s a win-win,” she said of the city’s decision to purchase the building.