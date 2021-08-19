Missoula moves forward on effort to buy affordable apartment building

“These individuals are at high risk for eviction should this fall into market rate ownership,” explained Eran Pehan, the director of the city’s Office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation.

The city is under contract to purchase the building for $2.195 million, which is the value it received in an independent appraisal.

Buchanan said there hasn’t been a decision made on how to fund the purchase price, but they will bring a recommendation to the board at a later date.

“The request that’s in front of you today is to facilitate the city’s efforts in acquiring the Bridge apartments,” Buchanan told the board. “They are what we consider permanently affordable housing or have been up until now. All or some of tenants have some degree of needs above and beyond just low income.”

The apartments were built in 1998 with public money, including $20,000 in TIF funding. Buchanan said that other than a little bit of deferred maintenance, an inspection showed the facility to be in great shape.

The public will benefit from the city’s purchase of the building because the people who live there would be dependent on public services if they were to be evicted, Buchanan said.