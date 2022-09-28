Missoula moves to be 'Bear Smart'

Missoula officials moved closer to bolstering rules aimed at reducing conflicts between the growing numbers of humans and bears living in the Missoula Valley.

City Hall will sign a joint resolution with Missoula County to formally incorporate "Bear Smart" practices into each government's codes, planning documents and agency functions. The county commissioners will consider the resolution at a joint meeting Monday night.

The slate of recommended best practices and policies, including requirements to secure attractants like garbage and bird seed, are based off of the Bear Smart Community Program developed and refined over the past two decades by the British Columbia Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, British Columbia Conservation Foundation, and Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

The plan put forth in the resolution, and a supporting study of bear hazards around Missoula, were developed by the Missoula Bear Smart Working Group, a longstanding stakeholder group in the Missoula Valley comprised of representatives from Missoula City and County governments; Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks; Republic Services; bear biologists; and local watershed and conservation groups. The group used the Canadian program's framework to develop a plan specifically for the Missoula area.

The plan — presented on Wednesday to the City Council, meeting as the Public Safety, Health and Operations Committee — calls for a drastic expansion of Missoula's Bear Buffer Zone, an area in which garbage management is regulated to reduce its availability to bears, to cover all of the South Hills, Pattee Canyon, East Missoula, Rattlesnake, Grant Creek, La Valle Creek, Big Flat, O'Brian Creek and Blue Mountain residential areas. It also includes incorporated Missoula north of Interstate 90, east of Higgins Avenue, south of Southwest Higgins, and land along the Clark Fork River west of Reserve Street.

In that zone, the plan recommends the city and county require bear-resistant garbage cans or storage structures. Those measures are not currently required if garbage is stored inside until 5 a.m. on collection day. Other recommendations include banning bird feeding, other than high-hung hummingbird feeders, from April 1 to Dec. 1, when birds have ample natural food, and recommending electric fencing around gardens, fruit trees, chicken coops, rabbit hutches and compost bins.

Garbage led to 49%% of bear conflicts in Missoula 2018–21, according to the study. Bird feed led to 16%.

The plan recommends that the governments incorporate Bear Smart principles in building permits and subdivision approvals, work with real estate agents to inform residents, ramp up education and outreach, and recommend bear spray for residents in high-risk areas and the buffer zone.

Ginny Merriam, the city communications director and a member of the working group, told council members that the group "reconvened this past winter following an exceptional number of bear-human conflicts in our valley," and that the amount of conflicts has only risen since. The group approached the city and county governments at a Feb. 8 meeting and secured authorization to proceed in developing a Bear Smart program for the area.

At Wednesday's meeting, the committee unanimously approved the resolution "providing for a bear smart policy and directing staff to implement best practices and policies to protect residents and bears in the interest of public safety and preservation of bears in the Missoula Valley as wildlife living in natural conditions." Stacie Anderson, Mirtha Becerra, Daniel Carlino, John P. Contos, Gwen Jones, Kristen Jordan, Mike Nugent, Jennifer Savage and Amber Sherrill voted for the resolution. Sandra Vasecka and Heidi West were absent.