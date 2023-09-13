A Missoula man died Monday night following a single-vehicle wreck on Mullan Road.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the 32-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry westbound near Fairbanks Lane when it failed to maneuver a right curve. At about 8:32 p.m., it veered into eastbound traffic and went off the left side of the road.

The Toyota overcorrected and landed in a ditch, got back onto the road, crossed both lanes of traffic and went off the right side of the road, the highway patrol report stated.

The driver was pronounced dead on-scene. He was the sole occupant of the car, according to Highway Patrol.

The man wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and drugs were listed as a suspected cause of the crash.