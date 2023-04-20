A mixture of incumbent candidates and fresh faces filed for Missoula’s municipal office openings on the first day of official candidacy on Thursday.

In the mayor’s race, current Mayor Jordan Hess filed alongside City Councilor Mike Nugent, Homeword Executive Director Andrea Davis and Shawn Knopp, a candidate from the previous mayoral election in 2021.

As of Thursday afternoon, retired Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott and former University of Montana student Jacob Elder had not filed with the Missoula County Elections Office. Both have publicly announced intentions to run for mayor, but neither indicated to the Missoulian whether they would file before the June 19 deadline.

In City Council Ward 1, incumbent councilor Heidi West does not plan to run again and has instead endorsed candidate Eric Melson.

According to a press release, Melson has lived in Missoula for 14 years. He first arrived for a seasonal job as a Wilderness Ranger intern in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. He now works as an economic development consultant for rural communities around the west.

“I’m running for the same reasons I choose to live in Missoula,” Melson said in a press release. “I love our community, and as we continue to grow and change, I’m committed to improving our city while keeping Missoula the place we all know and love.”

Ward 2 has an unconventional opportunity for both currently serving councilors to be reelected, since Councilwoman Sierra Farmer was selected by council for an abbreviated term in fall 2022. Both Farmer and incumbent Mirtha Becerra had filed on Thursday.

Ward 3 saw incumbent Councilor Gwen Jones challenged by Alex Kim, founder and director of Here Montana. Kim’s group, which separated from the city Parks and Recreation Department in summer 2022, supports outdoor recreation opportunities for Missoulians who are Black, Indigenous or people of color.

Kim said he aims to focus on “affordable housing, diversity and fresh perspectives.”

“I believe that to make change there should be policy change and there has not been a lot of policy change coming out of Ward 3,” Kim said. “I felt like if someone wants to make change like myself it’s best to get involved and be part of that and hope to make changes more proactively.”

Incumbent Councilor Amber Sherrill filed to continue representing Ward 4, and Councilor Sandra Vasecka in Ward 6 told the Missoulian she also intends to run again.

Council member John Contos, who currently serves Ward 5, had not filed by Thursday and did not return a request for comment.

All of the vacancies will be up for election in November, since Senate Bill 420 — which would’ve pushed the election back a year — was tabled earlier this month.