Missoula municipal candidates report campaign fundraising

Engen has spent $12,000 in consultancy work on his campaign, provided by Tenacious Campaigns. He spent an additional $12,688 with Washington, D.C. based Wampold Strategies.

Elder, meanwhile, has received money from Montana Mobile Storage and a PAC out of the Silver Slipper. He has spent significant money on two television ads, both through AX Media, which totaled $16,000 in addition to $7,500 to Mad Mac, which produced the TV ads.

Elder also utilizes the i360 voting database and has spent $3,420 with the company. In 2014, Politico reported that i360 was affiliated with the Koch Brothers and had been used by "several of the GOP’s marquee Senate and gubernatorial victors, including Sens.-elect Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Joni Ernst of Iowa, and Gov.-elect Larry Hogan in Maryland."

Elder has also used Faultline Strategies in Bozeman for social media support — especially on Instagram, a platform he is very active on.

City council races

In Ward 1, Jen Savage has raised a total of $5,080 and reported $21 in the bank as of Sept. 14. She has loaned herself $667 over the course of her campaign.