Missoula municipal candidates report campaign fundraising

Candidates for public office in Missoula are busily raising money ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.
Ballots will be mailed on Oct. 13.
Mayoral race
The mayoral race has seen the heaviest fundraising. Incumbent Mayor John Engen has raised nearly $87,500, while his challenger, Jacob Elder, has raised just under $58,800, according to the Montana Office of Political Practices.
In his latest financial report which goes through Sept. 15, Engen's campaign reported $23,559 in the bank. Elder's, meanwhile, reported $10,144 in the bank, which includes a debt of $1,490.
Engen pulled in nearly $32,500 between April 19 and June 15, and over $30,000 between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15.
Engen has received money from two political action committees — the Big Sky Democrat PAC as well as the Treasure State PAC — as well as from all three Missoula County commissioners and seven current city councilors. Former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has also contributed.
Engen also received $720 combined from Missoula entertainment moguls Nick Checota and his wife, Robin, which is the maximum allowed for municipal candidates.
Interestingly, Engen refunded a $280 contribution from municipal judge candidate Ethan Lerman.
Engen has spent $12,000 in consultancy work on his campaign, provided by Tenacious Campaigns. He spent an additional $12,688 with Washington, D.C. based Wampold Strategies.
Elder, meanwhile, has received money from Montana Mobile Storage and a PAC out of the Silver Slipper. He has spent significant money on two television ads, both through AX Media, which totaled $16,000 in addition to $7,500 to Mad Mac, which produced the TV ads.
Elder also utilizes the i360 voting database and has spent $3,420 with the company. In 2014, Politico reported that i360 was affiliated with the Koch Brothers and had been used by "several of the GOP’s marquee Senate and gubernatorial victors, including Sens.-elect Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Joni Ernst of Iowa, and Gov.-elect Larry Hogan in Maryland."
Elder has also used Faultline Strategies in Bozeman for social media support — especially on Instagram, a platform he is very active on.
City council races
In Ward 1, Jen Savage has raised a total of $5,080 and reported $21 in the bank as of Sept. 14. She has loaned herself $667 over the course of her campaign.
Savage's opponent, Jane VanFossen, is nearly entirely self-funded. She has raised $28,230 in total, though $27,340 has been money she has loaned herself. She has spent nearly all of it, too, as campaign finance documents show she had $2,147 in the bank as of Sept. 20.
In Ward 2, incumbent Jordan Hess has raised $10,460 in total, all coming through campaign contributions. His campaign reported $6,865 in the bank as of Sept. 14. He has contributions from Engen, all three Missoula County commissioners and five current city council members.
Hess's opponent, Rebecca Dawson, has raised just $964 — $197 in self loans — and had $95 in the bank as of Sept. 14.
In Ward 3, Dori Gilels has raised $11,339 to Daniel Carlino's $5,691. Gilels has received significant contributions from Engen, as well as from Monica Tranel, who beat Carlino in the Democratic primary for a Public Services Commission seat in 2020.
In Ward 4, Mike Nugent has raised nearly $15,000 to opponent Alan Ault's $1,255.
In Ward 5, incumbent Stacie Anderson has raised $10,095 and reported $7,944 in the bank as of Sept. 14. Her opponent, Bob Campbell, has raised $3,235, of which $390 has come from loans to himself.
Anderson also got a donation from Engen, as well as from five current city council members. She has loaned herself $323.
Campbell is the only person running for city council who has received money from a PAC — he took $150 from the International Association of Firefighters Local 271 PAC.
In Ward 6, Kristen Jordan has raised $3,756 — $816 of which has been loans to herself. Her opponent, Tom Taylor, has raised $1,245.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com