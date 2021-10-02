Missoula municipal court candidates team up to reshape system

This year’s municipal judge election in Missoula will look a little different from years past, featuring a group of three candidates who have teamed up under a shared vision for the future of the court.
With the election just a month away, municipal judge candidates are gearing up for the last few weeks of campaigning. This year, six candidates are running across three departments.
Missoula’s municipal court has traditionally been governed by one judge, who appoints assistant judges (also known as sub or substitute judges) where needed. But with the passage of Senate Bill 127, signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte in April, all municipal judge departments are now elected positions, eliminating positions by appointment.
In Missoula, the municipal judge election this year is especially different because the incumbent judge, Kathleen Jenks, is retiring, leaving all three departments vacant.
In Department 1, Jennifer Streano is running against Sam Warren. Sworn in by Judge Jenks, Warren has served as a substitute judge since 2013. In Department 2, Thorin Geist is running against Eli Parker. Geist appears as a substitute judge in Missoula County Justice Court from time to time. Department 3’s race is between Ethan Lerman and Jacob Coolidge. Lerman has also served as a substitute judge in Missoula's municipal court for the past three years.
It’s rare that all three bench positions are vacant simultaneously, Coolidge said.
He, Streano and Parker have added another element to this year’s election that has shaken things up a bit. The three candidates are running as a sort of team with a shared platform.
They often campaign and host fundraising events with each other and their campaign signs are frequently seen placed together throughout Missoula.
Coolidge, Parker and Streano say if they are elected, it provides an opportunity for the municipal court to build cohesiveness, restructure and redefine itself.
“We really saw a huge opportunity for change,” Streano said. “It seemed natural to say ‘let’s do this together,’ because we together have individual strengths that complement each other well.”
Streano added at the end of the day each judge is an individual person, but in terms of policies and philosophies, Coolidge, Parker and Streano have a shared vision.
“That’s what you need if you’re going to really move justice forward. You can’t have people having different views of what is right and what is fair if you’re trying to make a movement happen,” she said. “The voters are not forced to choose all three of us, they still have to vote for us all independently.”
While cohesiveness among the departments will be a key part of the new court, Coolidge emphasized the three candidates elected will function as their own people.
“Collaboration does not mean lack of independent thought,” Coolidge said. “It’s important for a judge to be independent but it’s also important that that not be taken so far that there is not a needed level of cooperation between the different judges.”
One shared frustration among the three candidates is that people are held in jail for nonviolent offenses, Parker said. This is a prominent issue in Missoula’s municipal court that he, Coolidge and Streano would address if elected.
Municipal Judge Jenks, currently serving on the bench, announced her retirement in March. She has been Missoula’s municipal judge for 10 years. She generally sees the new structure as a positive thing and is glad all municipal judges are now elected positions.
Judge Jenks hopes the increase in departments makes it easier for community members to find the time to see a judge, she added.
“I’m hoping for better access to the court for the community,” she said. She emphasized the judges’ collective ability to work well with all community agencies and members is a vital part of the job, too.