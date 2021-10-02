Missoula municipal court candidates team up to reshape system

It’s rare that all three bench positions are vacant simultaneously, Coolidge said.

He, Streano and Parker have added another element to this year’s election that has shaken things up a bit. The three candidates are running as a sort of team with a shared platform.

They often campaign and host fundraising events with each other and their campaign signs are frequently seen placed together throughout Missoula.

Coolidge, Parker and Streano say if they are elected, it provides an opportunity for the municipal court to build cohesiveness, restructure and redefine itself.

“We really saw a huge opportunity for change,” Streano said. “It seemed natural to say ‘let’s do this together,’ because we together have individual strengths that complement each other well.”

Streano added at the end of the day each judge is an individual person, but in terms of policies and philosophies, Coolidge, Parker and Streano have a shared vision.