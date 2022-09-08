Missoula murder suspect denies new sex assault charges

A Missoula man accused of killing his wife last fall entered not-guilty pleas on Thursday to a slew of new charges alleging he also sexually abused a child in his care.

Staryal D. Johnston, 32, was arrested on suspicion of strangling the woman to death on Sept. 2, 2021. He was charged with one count of deliberate homicide in connection with the incident.

Last month, seven additional charges were filed against him in Missoula County District Court: four counts of incest and three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, all felonies.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the homicide charge, and pleaded not guilty to the subsequent seven charges on Thursday.

Court documents allege Johnston sexually assaulted the survivor, who was under 12 years old at the time, on numerous occasions between August 2015 and September 2021. The last reported assault was on Sept. 2, 2021.

The case is pending trial. Johnston remains in custody at the Missoula County jail on a $1,000,000 bail. If convicted of the charges, he faces up to life in prison.